Prince Harry Will Reportedly Get This Adorable Gift From Baby Archie On His 35th Birthday

The Duke of Sussex turns 35 on Sept. 15 and his newborn son will be a big part of his celebration.

Prince Harry will turn 35-years-old on September 15, and his wife has reportedly already come up with the perfect gift to celebrate his milestone day. For her husband’s first birthday as a father, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is said to be working on a homemade gift to be presented to him from their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The littlest royal was born on May 6.

An insider told Closer Weekly that Duchess Meghan wanted to make sure that baby Archie is a big part of his father’s special day so she came up with an idea for a sweet keepsake.

“As it’s Harry’s first birthday as a dad Meghan’s making it extra special, and of course Archie will be involved. Meghan’s put her creative skills to good use and has handmade Harry’s birthday card from Archie. It’s a collage of their cutest moments together!”

Royal family fans know that Duchess Meghan is quite creative and has artistic talents. When she first started out as an actress, Meghan worked as a freelance calligrapher and professional gift wrapper to supplement her income. The homemade gift sounds like it will be very special as Prince Harry looks back at his first four months of fatherhood.

There is no word on what else Prince Harry will do in celebration of his milestone 35th birthday, but he will most certainly receive well wishes from family and fans on social media.

As reported by The Inquisitr last month, Prince Harry took to Instagram to post a sweet message to his wife on her birthday on August 4. In a loving social media post, the Duke of Sussex wished his “amazing” wife Meghan a happy birthday and thanked her for joining him on this “adventure” in life.

Of course, the next birthday to be celebrated in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ little family will be baby Archie’s when he turns 1-year-old in May. It’s hard to believe the royal baby is already 4-months-old, and in no time at all, he’ll have one birthday candle in front of him.

Prince Harry recently gave an update on baby Archie. During a visit to the Rugby Football Union at Lealands High School in Bedfordshire earlier this week, the son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was asked by a fan how Archie was doing.

“He is really well, thanks,” Harry said, per Entertainment Tonight.“He is getting so big.”