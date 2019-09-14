Cardi B And Nicki Minaj’s Beef Was All Just A Publicity Ploy, Chance The Rapper Reveals

The longstanding beef between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B was a fake all along, Chance the Rapper revealed this week.

In an interview with Big Boy about the feud between the female rappers, Chance revealed that the two had orchestrated the back-and-forth drama as a way to bring more publicity for themselves, Complex reported. There had been speculation at the time that the feud may have been played up a bit to enhance the image of both rappers, it now appears to be confirmed.

As Chance the Rapper revealed, it was all a ploy to curate an image of Cardi B as aggressive and confrontational, which came as Cardi was bursting onto the rap scene. Chance had worked with both rappers individually and said it’s not uncommon in the industry to intentionally stir up a bit of drama to boost the stature of an artist.

“A lot of that stuff is produced,” he said.

“A lot of everything is curated before we get to see it. Like, all the information, the way that they phrase it to us… The way they put people against each other. It’s made for you to like, accept it a certain way, so a lot of people had to choose a side. I don’t want to speak for them at all, but I feel like to a certain extent they got pushed into that too, and I don’t think that all of that was a hundred percent their feelings.”

This is not the first time that a high-profile rap beef has been accused of being fake. As The Inquisitr reported, there was widespread doubt last year that the feud between Eminem and rapper Machine Gun Kelly was legitimate. Though Eminem has been in plenty of real beefs with other rappers, this one struck fans as fake as they noted that both are signed to Interscope Records. There was also speculation that the back-and-forth diss tracks from Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly were produced by the same person, Ronald Spence Jr., whose name appeared in the credits of both rapper’s albums.

Fans believed that the beef was meant to lend more credibility to Machine Gun Kelly and provide some exposure, though others doubted that Eminem might go along with that.

Though Chance the Rapper may have claimed the Nicki Minaj-Cardi B beef was fake, neither of the female rappers has ever confirmed if it was real or not.