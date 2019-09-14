Aussie Model Madi Edwards’ Scandalous Red Lingerie Set Has Instagram Seeing Stars

Madi Edwards is ditching the bikini for a lingerie set in her latest Instagram share.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on social media know, Madi is never one to shy away from showing off her amazing body to fans in a number of NSFW outfits. The Australian-born beauty regularly flaunts her bikini body to her legion of 689,000-plus Instagram followers, but she also sizzles in just about everything else that she puts on her body. In the most recent image that was shared, Madi stuns in an insanely sexy set of lingerie.

In the photo, the model poses against a wall in her bathroom as she snaps a selfie in the mirror. Edwards wears her long, blonde locks up in a high ponytail and appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup in the photo. She puts one hand on her head and the other holds her phone in front of her face. The stunner’s killer figure takes center stage in the shot, and she looks nothing short of incredible.

In the image, Madi sizzles in a two-piece lingerie set that features a tiny triangle top that the model nearly bursts out of. The bottoms of the suit are just as sexy with tiny, floss-like fabric holding the NSFW number together. Fans are also treated to a great view of Madi’s toned legs. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 14,000 likes and well over 100 comments.

Many of the model’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her insanely sculpted figure. A few other followers simply flooded to the comments section with emoji, most notably the flame, heart, and heart-eye.

“You are madi-eningly gorgeous!” one fan gushed.

“Your body,” another Instagram user raved with a few flame and a heart-eye emoji.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous,” one more chimed in.

Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that Madi sizzled in another sexy outfit. Madi’s killer figure was on full display in the image, one wherein she rocks a tiny black crop top and dark jeans. Edwards wore her long, blonde locks down and curled as well as a face full of beautiful makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, lip gloss, and highlighter. That post racked up over 9,000 likes and 60-plus comments.

Fans can follow all of Madi’s stunning images on Instagram.