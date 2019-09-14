Juliana Herz Exposes Major Skin In Black Lingerie On Instagram

Costa Rican model Juliana Herz recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans and followers with a new sexy picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking black see-through lingerie which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers. Even though she censored her nipples with the help of a photo-editing tool, she still showed off plenty of skin to titillate her admirers.

That’s not all, but the model also showed off a glimpse of her lady parts through her see-through garter belt which spiced things up.

The model wore her raven-colored tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup, including a dark red lipstick and bronze eyeshadow.

Within an hour of going live, the picture has racked up more than 11,000 likes and about a hundred comments where fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their desire for the hot model in explicit terms.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some of Juliana’s fellow models, including Sara Sampaio, Noel Capri, Annalise Jr, Cindy Prado, Nakeisha Turk, Margaux Brooke, Caroline Kelly, Brooks Nader, and Oliva Brower, to name a few.

“Holy smokes!!! You look incredible,” own of her fans commented on the picture.

“I wish you didn’t have to blur anything out. You’re such a princess,” another one wrote referring to the censored picture.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote that Juliana is the hottest model on Instagram and she never fails to impress.

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “fierce,” “stunning,” “hot” and “timeless beauty” to praise the model.

Before sharing the lingerie snap, Juliana treated her fans to a very sexy video clip where the model could be seen wearing a skimpy white crop top.

As she struck a pose, she exposed major sideboob to send temperatures through the roof.

The model let her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup that comprised bronze shades.

As of the writing of this piece, the clip has amassed over 90,000 views and close to 400 comments where fans and followers to praised the model for her incredible looks and sexiness. Fellow models Tiffany Keller, Christen Harper, Devin Brugman, and Anna Herrin also liked the video to show support and appreciation.

Loading...

A look at Juliana’s Instagram page shows that all of her pictures become instant hits, especially when she is holidaying in exotic locations and posting her bikini pics.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, one of the model’s videos from her Italian getaway became her fans’ favorite, where she was featured rocking a tiny red bikini that allowed her to expose her incredible body.