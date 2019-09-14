Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sharon And Jack Reconnect

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video brings turmoil for Genoa City families while Sharon and Jack get a pleasant surprise when they reconnect away from town.

Jack (Peter Bergman) left town to reevaluate his life while Sharon left to get away from everything. Neither knew that they would end up at the same resort. Although it wasn’t what Sharon or Jack planned when they left town, finding each other away from the drama of their everyday lives ends up being a pleasant surprise. Sharon thought she knew what she wanted out of her retreat, but finding Jack turns out to be serendipitous for her. As for Jack, he admits that he has missed Sharon. Perhaps these two will end up rediscovering their love for each other since they are both single and open to new possibilities — even if new in this situation ends up being a revisit of their previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) catches up with Jill (Jess Walton). He lets her know that his life is going very well, and he does not expect things to change anytime soon. Sure, over the past year, Devon has dealt with unimaginable pain in losing Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Neil (Kristoff St. John), but he’s in a good place now. Dating Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is also helping him move forward into the next phase of his life. Of course, The Inquisitr previously reported that somebody is challenging Katherine Chancellor’s will, which could throw a wrench into Devon’s life. Devon vowed to fight whoever wants to change things so many years after the fact, but there are no guarantees about what might happen with the situation.

Finally, a brokenhearted Nick (Joshua Morrow) lashes out at Adam (Mark Grossman) over Victor’s (Eric Braeden) death. Nick blames Adam for the fact that their father is gone. While Nick is supposedly not aware that Adam switched Victor’s pills, he still places all the blame on his younger brother. Victor had such high hopes when he located Adam living as Spider in Las Vegas. He wanted a clean start with his second son, so Victor brought Adam back to Genoa City to begin anew. Victor wanted Adam to run Newman Enterprises, and he wanted a chance to make up for the time they’d lost during Adam’s childhood. Unfortunately, things did not go that way, and Adam threatened to destroy the myth of the Newmans. Now, it appears as if Adam has won.