‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Collapses, Sending Bill Into A Panic

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will face a major crisis. Luckily, she will be able to count on Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to come to her aid in her time of need, per Highlight Hollywood.

B&B fans know that Katie has a complicated medical history. Her brother, Storm Logan (William deVry), committed suicide so that she could have his heart when she needed a heart transplant. Through the years, Katie suffered several heart attacks and her condition has been critical on several occasions. It appears as if she may suffer another setback during the week of September 16.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will have a blowout. Flo has recently been released from jail after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) agreed to an immunity deal for the sake of his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Flo has been trying to make amends with the various people whom she wronged. However, the Logans want nothing to do with her or her mother. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) recently pushed Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) out of her house when the latter wanted to apologize to her for betraying the family.

It appears as if Katie feels the same way. Katie was shocked when she heard that Flo had been lying to them all along. Flo was not Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby’s birth mother. In fact, Flo had passed off Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby as her own. Katie was furious when she found out about the deception.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will confront Flo this week. The Inquisitr reports that on Tuesday, September 17, Katie will tell Flo that she is no longer part of the family. In fact, the Logans wish that she would just leave Los Angeles.

However, it appears as if the fight will have an impact on Katie’s health. She will contact Bill urgently and he will realize that she needs medical intervention. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill will become frantic when Katie collapses in his arms.

The Inquisitr reports that the veteran actress Tisha Campbell-Martin will play the role of a doctor on the long-running soap opera. She will first appear as Dr. Davis on October 4. Although no further information has been provided, there is a strong likelihood that Dr. Davis could be the physician who takes care of Katie.

Will Katie make it through this latest medical crisis? Or will The Bold and the Beautiful fans have to say goodbye to one of their most well-loved characters?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.