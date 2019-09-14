WWE Rumors: Former Champion Reportedly Set To Join Marvel Cinematic Universe

Dave Bautista has already solidified himself as an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star may be joined by another WWE alumna in the near future.

According to We Got This Covered, Ronda Rousey is being eyed for the lead role in She-Hulk, an upcoming series that will air exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service. At the moment, there is no word on if Rousey is interested in doing the TV show, but she’s no stranger to acting and this role will likely be too good to turn down.

In Marvel lore, She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. After Walters receives a blood transfusion from Banner, she accidentally inherits some of his gamma poisoning and becomes a female iteration of the Hulk.

Rousey has all of the characteristics to play a character like She-Hulk, and while she isn’t an established actor yet, she does have the star power to bring some eyes to the series. At the same time, Marvel as a brand is well-established, and doesn’t necessarily need to rely on star power to gain viewers. Their main casting objective is to find the perfect person for the role.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was also built on unexpected casting decisions. In 2008, Robert Downey Jr. was an outsider in Hollywood whose time as a mainstream leading man seemed over. However, he was cast as Iron Man and the decision paid off, as Downey Jr. went on to helm a billion-dollar franchise that changed the face of popular culture.

Superhero projects and WWE are proving to be bedfellows of late. Over at DC, John Cena will star in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel while Dwayne Johnson is expected to play Black Adam at some point. Given that WWE superstars are essentially portrayed as larger-than-life characters on television, it makes sense why they gravitate toward these big action movies and series.

Loading...

Rousey has already appeared in some big projects. She had a cameo in Furious 7 and recently landed a recurring role in the Fox series 9-1-1, but this would mark her first notable leading part.

Fans who want to see her return to the squared circle need not be disappointed, though. As reported by The Inquisitr, she’s rumored to appear on SmackDown Live‘s first episode on Fox next month.

It is believed that Fox acquired the rights to the blue brand show because of her, so don’t be surprised if she becomes the face of SmackDown Live after the upcoming brand draft.