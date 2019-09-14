Tomi Lahren Apologizes For Controversial Immigration Comments

As The Inquisitr previously reported, conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren used a recent interview with Stuart Varney to suggest that Americans need to be “armed and ready” for the influx of immigrants that will take place if Democrats increase immigration levels.

“We are going to be armed and ready, because we have to have a means to defend ourselves from — who knows who’s coming in? That’s the thing, we don’t know, and we have to be able to protect ourselves,” she said.

The Hill reports that Lahren apologized Friday after facing backlash — notably from Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro. He criticized Lahren for her “disgusting, anti-immigrant rhetoric,” which he said suggested that Americans need to shoot immigrants crossing the border.

“Not what I meant & I apologize for the way it came out. I simply mean without a secure border we don’t know who is coming into our nation & those who wish to do us harm will exploit it. I’m NOT advocating for violence against any person, regardless of race or immigration status,” Lahren wrote in response to Castro’s tweet in which he voiced his criticism.

Lahren’s comments were especially controversial as they came in the wake of the El Paso, Texas shooting, when Patrick Crusius killed 22 people and wounded 25 others in a Walmart. His manifesto revealed anti-immigrant and anti-Hispanic rhetoric.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lahren has made headlines for controversial comments. Salon reports that the 27-year-old previously drew criticism when she compared the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) to Black Lives Matter. She has also accused Beyoncé Knowles of suggesting that black lives matter more than white lives — although the singer never said anything of the sort.

Lahren has also accused Rep. Ilhan Omar of wanting to impose Sharia law in the United States. Although Omar is a Muslin, she reportedly supports LGBTQ rights and is not an Islamic fundamentalist or a jihadist, despite Lahren’s claims.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lahren’s pro-choice beliefs led to her being fired from her position as a host on the conservative network The Blaze. Her removal took place after she made an appearance on The View and said that she supports limited government and believes it would be hypocritical for her to believe that the government can decide what people do with their bodies. Following her appearance, she received widespread criticism on social media from conservatives but defended herself saying that she will never apologize for her beliefs, which she says are conservative, moderate, and libertarian.