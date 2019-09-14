Miley Cyrus Has Reportedly Shared Her Thoughts On Lindsay Lohan Flirting With Liam Hemsworth On Instagram

Miley Cyrus is reportedly unbothered after Lindsay Lohan sent a flirty message to her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lohan was under fire on Friday for flirting with both Hemsworth and his brother, Chris online. The Mean Girls actress reportedly left a message under E! News’ Instagram page, who shared a photo of both brothers. While the photo was of the two actor siblings, Lohan reportedly had her eyes on Liam, and asked why they “never met” before.

While many of Cyrus’ fans felt that the comments from Lohan were inappropriate, the “Slide Away” singer reportedly isn’t concerned by what the Mean Girls actress wrote. According to Hollywood Life, Cyrus is taking the necessary steps to move forward and doesn’t seem to mind the fact that other women would deem her ex attractive, especially since she has reportedly found love again with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter.

“Miley has moved on with Kaitlynn, she is focused on herself and Kaitlynn and hasn’t paid attention to what is going on in Liam’s world,” a source shared with the outlet. “And that includes any correspondence with Lindsay Lohan.”

Another source also revealed that Cyrus even found the flirtation from Lohan to be “a good laugh.”

Since announcing their separation, Cyrus has had a plethora of other things to worry about besides who Liam is or isn’t entertaining at the moment. The multihyphenated star has seemingly gotten even closer with Carter over the last month. The rumored pair have been spotted out together on various occasions for New York Fashion Week. The two have also reportedly considering living together in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

As for Liam, it appears that the actor hasn’t moved on as of yet. The Hunger Games actor is reportedly spending time with his family as he and Cyrus proceed with their divorce. Currently, Liam is on vacation with his brother on Richard Branson’s ritzy Makepeace Island off of Australia’s Sunshine Coast. Based off of his Instagram page, Liam didn’t invite a plus one on the trip.

Cyrus and Liam shared that they were separating after one year of marriage. The two were together on and off for a decade, and their breakup has made multiple headlines over the past month. While both parties have expressed they still have a love for each other, Cyrus is reportedly only “worrying about her own ordeals” and is focused on bringing new music to her fans.