Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Risque Black Lingerie, Tells Fans She’s ‘Hungry’

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro consistently stuns her 1 million Instagram followers with sizzling hot selfies, and her latest Instagram update is no different.

In her latest snap, Kara rocked a unique black lingerie look that had plenty of straps and buckles to give it an edgy vibe. The cups of the lingerie top could barely contain Kara’s curves, and she appeared to be nearly bursting out of the tiny black fabric. The bottoms were a simple style that had added edge thanks to the strap details that stretched over her hips. She also had on a collar, a strap that was buried in her cleavage and attached to a belt under her bust, straps that went down to a garter belt, and much more.

The buxom babe rocked a black blazer with satin lapels over the look, and her hair was a tousled mess that looked like she had a case of bedhead. She wore a subtle cat eye, soft pink lips, and a heavy dose of highlighter that made her cheekbones pop. Kara posed with some of her fingers in her mouth in a seductive look as she stared straight at the camera and flaunted her curves. She kept the accessories simple since the lingerie itself was so complex, adding just a pair of gold hoop earrings, a gold ring, and a plain gold bangle on her forearm.

Kara amped up the seduction even more by including the fact that she was hungry in the ambiguous caption.

The overall look was majorly sexy, and her fans couldn’t quite handle how amazing she looked in the snap. The post racked up over 7,800 likes within just one hour as her followers couldn’t tear their eyes away from her insane body.

The photographer Victor Del Toro, who Kara tagged in the caption, commented “watch out world she’s RAVENOUS!”

“Absolutely beautiful!” a fan added.

“Now I’m hungry too,” a second fan said.

A third fan simply commented “Are you KIDDING me.”

“Is this legal,” a fourth follower questioned in response to the gorgeous snap.

Many of her fans simply couldn’t find the words and decided to just share a string of emoji in the comment section to express their feelings. Regardless of how they responded, Kara’s fans certainly expressed their appreciation for the post.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kara tantalized her fans just yesterday when she shared a quick video of her walk down the runway to open the Revival Swimwear show at New York Fashion Week. In the video, Kara strutted her stuff in a skimpy black bikini that had her ample assets bouncing.