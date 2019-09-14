Farrah Abraham Gets Blasted On Instagram After Daughter Sophia Poses In ‘No Boyfriend No Problem’ T-Shirt

Farrah Abraham has once again earned the ire of Instagram users, as a recent video showing her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, in an outfit seen as being too mature for her young age has led to some critical comments about the former Teen Mom OG star’s parenting.

The video, which was shared on Sophia’s Instagram account on Friday, shows her wearing a slightly off-shoulder black t-shirt with the words “no boyfriend no problem” written in white letters on the front. The young model paired her top with matching black pants and wore gray sneakers as she also rocked what seemed to be a full face of makeup. The video’s caption included hashtags pertaining to the day of the week while also suggesting that Sophia was modeling clothes from New York City-based brand CHICK.

While Sophia’s latest Instagram video has garnered its fair share of likes, with more than 2,600 fans giving the clip the thumbs-up in the 18 hours since it was posted, the comments section has also filled up with negative remarks over that same timeframe. These were mainly directed toward Farrah, as many of her daughter’s followers felt that she was dressing the young girl in an outfit that was way too mature for her age.

“Completely inappropriate for 10 yrs old,” said one user.

Another accused Farrah of using Sophia as her “cash cow,” while also specifying that the reality star’s daughter was wearing an outfit that was better suited for an older teenager.

“This outfit is more for. 17 year old!!!! What mother in their right mind would exploit their child like this???”

Loading...

A third fan went as far as to call Sophia’s attire “disturbing,” noting that Farrah’s daughter is too young to worry about not having a boyfriend. They also accused the former Teen Mom OG mainstay of “typing as [her] daughter” and added that she needs an “intervention from some sane minded individuals.”

On the other hand, there were some commenters who felt that the outrage toward Farrah was not justified. One user said that it isn’t uncommon nowadays for girls Sophia’s age to wear tops that expose part of their midsection. They added that she was obviously dressed for a photoshoot and not for an average school day.

This isn’t the first time in recent days that Farrah Abraham has been blasted on social media for content posted on her daughter’s account. As reported earlier this week by The Inquisitr, one of Sophia’s followers accused Farrah of treating her daughter like a “pawn” to earn more money after the 10-year-old shared a makeup tutorial video on her Instagram. There were, however, several comments directly addressed to Sophia, as multiple fans pointed out that she’s too young to put on makeup and should focus her attention instead on more typical interests for a girl her age.