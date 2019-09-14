Vanessa Hudgens Goes Pantless In Spooky Outfit, Stuns In Sexy Fishnet Stockings

The actress looked stunning in her sexy, spooky outfit.

Fans of Vanessa Hudgens are well-aware that the stunner has a soft spot for all things spooky. Despite it only being September, the former Disney Channel star seems to be gearing up for Halloween. Vanessa snapped a series of sexy mirror selfies on her Instagram account for all her 35.4 million followers to enjoy. In the post, the 30-year-old posed with her friend, musician GG Magree, in matching edgy outfits. The beauties stood in a living room that had been decorated for the upcoming holiday.

Vanessa wore an oversized graphic T-shirt over a red mesh, long-sleeved top. She decided to go pantless, allowing her long, lean legs to be on full display. She paired the vampy look with fishnet stockings, giving the look added sex appeal. She also sported small sunglasses, numerous rings, cross earrings, and lace-up combat boots. Vanessa styled her hair in a low bun and opted to wear grunge-inspired makeup.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunners.

“Two beautiful women,” wrote a fan.

“Your outfits are amazing,” added another.

“U girls look amazing and so hot,” commented a different follower.

“You guys look iconic,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a clap emoji to the comment.

The post has racked up more than 89,000 likes.

Less than an hour later, Vanessa uploaded similar photos of her and GG. The pals, wearing the same outfits, struck a pose with a Mind Flayer from Stranger Things. In the caption, Vanessa wrote that the friends were at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Vanessa’s followers seemed to love the creepy picture.

“[QUEEN] OF HALLOWEEN,” said a passionate follower.

“So beautiful,” praised another.

“Who said you can be this cute,” asked a commenter.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the Princess Switch star can’t seem to wait for all All Hallows’ Eve. In August, Vanessa posted photos of herself in workout gear on Instagram.

“It’s about that time of year to start listening to my Halloween playlist, don’t even try to tell me it’s too early,” she wrote in the caption.

According to PopSugar, Vanessa has become the reigning queen of Halloween in recent years. She is known for her elaborate costumes and often matches with her boyfriend, Austin Butler. Their adorable couples’ costumes have included skeletons, two circus clowns, and Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter. Last year, Vanessa wore a figure-hugging Catwoman costume that left little to the imagination.

To see more of Vanessa, be sure to follow her Instagram account.