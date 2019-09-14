Reese Witherspoon & Ellen DeGeneres Feud For Jennifer Aniston’s Love

At 50-years-old, Jennifer Aniston is the object of many people’s desire thanks to her stunningly youthful good looks.

While Aniston actively chooses not to have a presence on social media, that hasn’t stopped her from trending across multiple platform recently.

Turns out the love of the former former Friends star is also highly sought after by celebrities as well. In fact, none other than Reese Witherspoon and Ellen DeGeneres have spent the last few days feuding over Aniston on Instagram.

Just what is it that Ellen and Reese are fighting over?

Well, the argument is regarding who Jennifer considers to be her best friend. And, ultimately, who does she love more?

In a short video clip during a recent sit down with Ellen, the talk show host asked Reese if she remembered the last time she was on the show and gushing about how great her friendship with Jennifer was.

DeGeneres then revealed that after Witherspoon left she decided to give Aniston a phone call and “settle this once and for all.”

Jumping right in after Aniston answered the phone, Ellen asked whether or not she knows Reese Witherspoon. With a little bit of a laugh, Jennifer responded “Yeah, of course.”

Ellen then proceeded to explain the reason for her call was because “somehow” Witherspoon believed she and Jennifer were better friends with a stronger relationship.

“She thinks that she and you are better friends than you and I are. And I just want to settle this once and for all, that you and I are better friends than Reese and you.”

A little taken back by the phone call, Aniston reassured Ellen with a “yes, honey.” Before noting that she thought they had cleared up who had the stronger friendship once before.

DeGeneres agreed that she thought they had cleared up the question before as well.

Just for reassurances, Ellen poses the question again for Jennifer to confirm that they are better friends then her and Reese.

Again, Jennifer confirms. The actress, however, continues to explain that she has three decades of history with Ellen that contributes to that strong friendship.

During the entire phone conversation, the video also features a small frame containing Reese as she reacts to the conversation.

Her eyes widen and her jaw drops as she appears to be shocked and horrified that Jennifer has declared Ellen as her “better friend.”

After the conversation ends, Reese shakes her head before nodding and saying “wow” as she shoots a bit of a death glare over at Ellen.

Instagram is all about the “love triangle” between the trio.

With Reese’s massive following of 19.2 million followers on Instagram, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that the feud for Jennifer Aniston’s love was so well-received. In just 24 hours, the video broke 1.6 million views with over 1,000 individuals dropping in to leave a comment.

In the caption of the video, Reese suggested the feud was far from settled as Jennifer “said the same thing” to her when they were working on set together.

The feud comes just a few days after Witherspoon shared an Entertainment Weekly cover on her account that featured herself and Aniston labeled as a “power couple.”

Clearly not ready to give the feud for Jen’s love up just yet, Reese followed-up after the video with a snapshot of her and Aniston holding hands while working together on set.

The photo, however, appeared to be photoshopped as Witherspoon worked a picture of Ellen into the background. Reese jokingly tagged Ellen in the caption and told her she had to not “make it weird” and show up on set even if she was “sort of friends” with Jen.

While the fun photo didn’t attract nearly as much attention as the video clip, it has been liked over 500,000 times with over 5,000 people leaving a comment.

Stand-up comedian and actress Whitney Cummings took to the comments to reveal that she was very “into” the love triangle forming between Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Ellen DeGeneres. Unsurprisingly, she wasn’t alone in feeling this way.

“This is my favourite fake BFF fight ever!” One fan penned in the comments.

Other Instagram followers believed Reese won this round of the feud.

Another fan chimed in: “This is the best beef of all time.”

At a loss for words, many showered the picture and video clip with the laughing till crying emoji.

The feud for Jennifer Aniston’s love comes just after Ellen opened up about dating the same woman as Jen’s ex-husband Brad Pitt. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, DeGeneres and Pitt did not dish on who the shared lover was.