Farrah Abraham Stretches In Front Of A Mirror While Flaunting Butt & Cleavage On Instagram

Farrah Abraham has made it clear that she doesn’t mind showing off her body on social media, and this week was no different as she shared some close-up looks at her famous curves as she filmed herself in a provocative position.

On Saturday, the former Teen Mom OG star was seen filming herself for her Instagram story as she stretched out her body in an all-black ensemble as she got herself ready to do some yoga.

In the video, Farrah wore a pair of skintight black leggings and a matching black sports bra that boasted cut-outs on the sides and showed some skin in the process. She held up her phone and showed off her curves, as well as her reflection in the mirror.

Abraham also showcased her booty, lean legs, flat tummy, tone arms, and ample cleavage in the update, and revealed that she was putting in some work in the gym for a yoga session.

Abraham didn’t show her face in the clip, but her reflection revealed that her long, sandy brown hair was pulled back into a ponytail behind her head and styled in straight strands the fell down her back.

“Yogiiiiiiiiii,” the reality star captioned the snap. She also added music to the clip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah enjoys working out, and tries to mix it up when it comes to her exercise routines.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” she told Life & Style.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Abraham continued.

The ex-Teen Mom OG star likes to workout so much that she recently revealed that she’ll even do it multiple times a day in order to keep her famous figure staying fit and trim.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” Abraham added of her fitness regimen.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Farrah Abraham’s life as a single mother, business woman, and Instagram show stopper by following her on her social media accounts.