’90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Reveals He’s Already Married

Sumit has revealed a shocking secret that could affect his relationship with his fiancé, Jenny, in a major way, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Sumit and Jenny are one of the couples currently being featured on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, a show that follows Americans who’ve decided to relocate to other countries to be with international partners. The couple met online when 30-year-old Sumit targeted 60-year-old Jenny as a part of a catfishing scam. Sumit said he enjoyed talking to white women, using the name of a former co-worker. After coming clean to the woman, Jenny forgave Sumit and traveled to India to meet him in person.

Unfortunately for the pair, the trip was abruptly cut short after Sumit’s parents declared they would not accept Jenny as a daughter-in-law due to the age and cultural differences between the pair. Despite the protests from Sumit’s family, the couple stayed in contact and continued their relationship in secret.

During the series, viewers followed Jenny as she packed her bags and abandoned her life in America to permanently move to India. When she arrived, Sumit explained that he is disobeying his parents by planning to marry Jenny and their relationship will have to remain a secret. The man rented a small apartment for the couple to spend their time, but Jenny became concerned after noticing Sumit’s unexplained and frequent disappearing acts.

In Monday’s episode, Jenny finally worked up the courage to confront her fiancé, asking him why he has been putting off their wedding and constantly disappearing. She mentioned the expiration date of her tourist visa and accused the man of treating her like a fool.

“My visa’s gonna run out — I cannot stay in India forever,” she explained to the camera. “I’m here on a tourist visa. Does he not understand that I cannot stay in India without being married to him? What is he not getting?”

Sumit acknowledged his fiancé’s concerns and tried to assure her of his love and commitment to their relationship. He also admitted he “cannot choose one over another,” when Jenny tried to convince him to choose her over his family.

“She give up a lot for me and keep on thinking that we will gonna get married,” Sumit confessed to the camera. “It is very unfair to her. I have a big secret which I was hiding from Jenny. And the big secret is that I’m married.”

The episode came to an end before viewers were able to witness Jenny’s reaction to the shocking news, but based on her dramatic meltdown captured in the preview for next week’s episode, it’s clear Sumit’s confession doesn’t go over very well.

Loading...

This season also features Laura and Aladin, Tiffany and Ronald, Paul and Karine, and Deavan and Jihoon, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Speaking of other couples, Deavan and Jihoon have also been dealing with their own share of drama, stemming from cultural differences. At the beginning of their relationship, Deavan worried that her South Korean in-laws would not be supportive of her relationship with Jihoon. After spending time together, Deavan’s fears were quieted and she was welcomed into the family, which provided a green light for her to move to South Korea.

While preparing for Deavan’s arrival, Jihoon admitted to being stressed out by the situation, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Mondays on TLC.