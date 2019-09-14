Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Abs In Tiny Sports Bra & Yoga Pants

Alessandra Ambrosio recently returned home to Santa Monica from New York Fashion Week. She was seen on Friday leaving an early morning yoga class as she attempted to get back into her workout routine, reported The Daily Mail.

The 38-year-old model flaunted her toned figure as she was photographed on her cell phone while walking out of the Yogaworks studio in Santa Monica. She wore a matching white with pink marble print outfit, which included a sports bra and form-hugging yoga pants. The bra left plenty of cleavage on display while exposing her toned abdomen and arms. The high-waisted pants flattered the model’s small waist and the curves of her hips and legs.

To complete the post-yoga look, the model wore a pair of white flip flops, showing off her blue-painted toenails. She also accessorized with a couple of necklaces and bracelets while donning a pair of mirrored sunglasses and an over-sized brown shoulder bag. She wore her brunette tresses up in a bun and carried a water bottle and car keys in one hand while slinging a white jacket over her arm. In almost all of the photos snapped of the model, she is glued to her cell phone, appearing to be busy checking messages.

The Brazilian model attended NYFW with her 11-year-old daughter Anya. She spoke to People about the experience of attending the S by Serena Williams runway show on Tuesday, opening up about how nice it was for her daughter to see the diversity present at the show.

“We went to see Serena’s show today and she had all of these dresses that fit all. You see a really skinny girl and you see a plus-size and it looks amazing on both of them. It shapes curves on both girls. It’s really incredible and I think it’s nice for my daughter to see the diversity and that everyone is beautiful.”

When asked if Anya will be taking after her mother and hitting the runway herself one day, Alessandra responded that she wasn’t sure, adding that her daughter loves dressing up and has a good sense of style from watching her over the years.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, when the model isn’t participating in shows and photo shoots, she’s busy running her own swimwear line, GAL Floripa, which she founded alongside Gisele Coria and her sister, Aline Ambrosio. Alessandra often models the brand’s swimsuits for her Instagram followers on the popular photo-sharing site.