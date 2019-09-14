Kristin Cavallari’s Barely-There Mini Skirt Mocked By Fans

Some fans weren't a fan of Kristin's revealing outfit.

Kristin Cavallari isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets. The Very Cavallari star shared a sexy snap for her 3.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy. In the photo, Kristin posed against a dark gray wall, looking away from the camera. She wore a figure-hugging, nude top tucked into a tiny white mini skirt. Her long, lean legs were on full display. She paired the sultry look with cow-print shoes, numerous rings, and statement earrings. The stunner wore her shoulder-length blond hair down and opted for subtle makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

In the caption, Kristin implied that the revealing outfit was workplace appropriate, citing it as “business casual.”

Some of Kristin’s fans complimented the 32-year-old.

“Goodness… #bodygoals,” wrote a follower.

“Ugh, she has the best outfits and the best legs,” commented another.

“SLAYING,” added a third fan.

Others, however, mocked her outfit choice.

“Nearly 2 decades in the business world and I’ve never seen a skirt up to the crotch in the ‘casual workplace,'” criticized a fan.

“Agree, it’s not professional and she’s too old to wear skirts that short,” responded a follower.

“[Hmmmmm]. A bodysuit and a towel. Nope. Can’t wear that to work,” chastised a third commenter.

“Bar wear not work wear,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Another follower proceeded to refer to Kristen’s recent scandal.

“This outfit was more appropriate if that’s even possible for your 9/11 post!” said the commenter.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kristin recently faced major backlash after posting a braless photo of herself as a tribute to 9/11. The post shows the former Laguna Beach star wearing a risqué ensemble. Kristen decided to go topless in a Alexander McQueen blazer. She paired the look with a super short mini skirt.

“NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember,” originally read the caption.

Loading...

The caption was soon changed to “NYC for 24 hours.”

Fans slammed Kristin and called her post self-centered and tone deaf. Due to the criticism, the television personality has fired her social media staffer, reported Page 6. According to an insider, the photo was originally meant to promote Kristin’s collaboration with Daltile and was supposed to be uploaded on Tuesday night. However, the social media staffer reportedly did not notify Kristin before deciding to modify the post into a 9/11 tribute.

The publication noted the reality television star has previously stated that she dislikes having to fire members of her staff and finds it to be extremely stressful.

To see more of Kristin, be sure to follow her Instagram account.