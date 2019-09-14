‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Shocks His Family By Dying

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 16 show Victor’s (Eric Braeden) absolutely stunning death. The Newmans are in shock after realizing Nate (Sean Dominic) couldn’t revive him. Plus, Jack’s (Peter Bergman) trip to find himself gets interesting when he realizes that Sharon (Sharon Case) is staying at the same resort he chose.

Victor stuns his family, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam (Mark Grossman) switched out Victor’s medication with something that is double the strength, The Inquisitr previously reported. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) knows what Adam did, but presumably, the rest of the family is unaware of Adam’s involvement in messing with Victor’s medication. Adam merely wanted Victor weakened so that he could take over Newman Enterprises and dismantle it piece by piece to hurt his father. He did not, however, intend for Victor to die.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Summer (Hunter King), and Adam struggle to come to terms with their new reality. Unfortunately, nobody has been able to reach Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to let her know the tragic news about her father’s death. Unfortunately, Victoria is dealing with Billy’s (Jason Thompson) mental breakdown over Adam’s return to Genoa City and his role in Delia’s (Sophie Pollono) death. It has all been too much for Billy, and Victoria is likely headed for trouble considering she also loses her dad.

Meanwhile, Jack’s trip takes an unexpected turn. Sharon also decided to take a trip, and it turns out that Jack and Sharon chose the same resort to escape to when they decided to leave town for a while. Jack is trying to figure out why none of his relationships have ever worked and why he feels so unfulfilled even though he has everything he could ever want on paper. Sharon is exploring something similar. She also just needed to get away from it all for a while.

Jack and Sharon were married once, and during their chance encounter out of town, they realize that they are the best exes. However, it seems like both Sharon and Jack are in a position for something more since neither is attached to anybody at this time. Jack’s last big romance ended up being part of Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) plan to ruin Jabot, and Sharon is trying to stay far away from Adam. While she misses Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Sharon also realizes that she and Rey never actually had a chance of going the distance. Perhaps Sharon and Jack will see if they can make things work again.