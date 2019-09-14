AEW News: Chris Jericho Announces Sell Out For Second ‘Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea’ Cruise – Full Line-Up

Chris Jericho is currently the AEW World Champion and he is the first person to ever hold that title as it is less than a year old. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, he even had the belt stolen from him shortly after winning it, but it has since been retrieved. Despite being a rchampion and touring with his rock band Fozzy, Jericho is still getting his next wrestling cruise ready and it has now completely sold out.

Yes, as revealed by the official Twitter account of the Chris Jericho Cruise, Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave has sold out. It will sail out of Miami, Florida on January 20, 2020, and it will head down to Nassau in The Bahamas for an exciting cruise filled with wrestling, music, celebrities, and a lot more.

The four-night sailing is going to have performances from Fozzy as well as wrestling action from stars off of All Elite Wrestling’s roster. There will likely be other wrestlers from around the world joining the sailing as well, but only time will tell for that.

Chris Jericho wanted to make sure and let everyone know, though, that not all hope is lost if they didn’t book a room on the cruise. Jericho let the fans know that they can sign up for the waiting list and possibly get a chance to go if rooms open up.

????Friends of Jericho, the ship is FULL! Were you a stupid idiot who didn't book? Don't worry – you can sign up for our waiting list for your chance to hop on board! pic.twitter.com/yOlEVKK6VP — Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) September 13, 2019

Not only will there be great wrestling action from the stars of today and music from Fozzy and others, but a number of wrestling legends will be onboard as well. As of this writing, here is a list of the legends and WWE Hall of Famers who will be a part of the cruise.

Ric Flair

Diamond Dallas Page

Scott Hall

Kevin Nash

Eric Bischoff

Booker T

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Vickie Guerrero – Guest Cruise Director

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman

Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Queen Sharmell

MVP

Lisa Marie Varon

Shaul Guerrero

There will be other wrestling personalities there as well with Conrad Thompson of Starrcast fame appearing. Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is set to be the host of the second-ever Chris Jericho wrestling cruise.

Loading...

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr spoke with Chris Jericho who said that he really wants his Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea to become a franchise. With the second sailing already selling out with months to go, it appears as if the success of his dream is certainly going in the right direction.