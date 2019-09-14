Australian Bombshell Natasha Oakley Flaunts Abs & Enviable Curves In Crop Top Outfit

Natasha Oakley took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday to share a pre-dinner snap with her followers. The Australian model has been enjoying a vacation in Bali and continues to make her followers jealous as she posts almost daily photos of her adventures and bikini figure.

In her latest snap, the model posed outside as she headed to dinner. She wore a flattering textured green outfit that included a matching crop top and tight, form-fitting pants. The top hugged the 29-year-old’s busty chest while flattering her toned abdomen. The high-waisted bottoms included a series of buttons up the middle while flaring out at her ankles and showing off the curves of her legs.

The model completed the look with black high heels, a small black bag, and white manicured nails. She wore her long, blond tresses loose and flowing freely down her chest and back as she gazed down towards the ground with her eyes slightly closed. Natasha added a touch of eye shadow, black mascara, and pink lipstick to finish the look.

In the caption of the post, the Instagram sensation told her followers that she’s wining and dining in Bali. Using the geolocation feature of the app, the model tagged Semyniak, Bali, as her location, which is a beach resort area at the southern end of Bali.

Natasha’s two million followers left nearly 13,000 likes on the photo in the first 20 hours of being posted. They also added over a hundred comments in which they complimented the model on her look and expressed their jealousy at her tropical vacation. Many of her followers were also curious as to where she bought her outfit, gushing over how cute it was and wanting to buy one for themselves.

“Ummmm cute outfit,” one Instagram user commented, following up with three fire emoji.

“You look beautiful bae. Work it girl,” another fan wrote.

Loading...

“Wow you’re slaying,” a third fan commented, adding a red heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model took to Instagram earlier this week to post another photo from her Bali trip, this time dressed in a black one-piece swimsuit that left her busty chest on full display and flaunted her full-bodied, blond hair. Natasha used the opportunity to promote Australian hair stylist Chloe Euers and Salon X, the mastermind behind her trendy ‘do. In the caption of the photo, she joked about blondes doing it better.