Hailey Bieber Looks Smoking Hot In Crop Top & Tiny Shorts In Sultry Selfie

Blonde bombshell Hailey Bieber — formerly known as Hailey Baldwin — recently shared a sizzling selfie that had her 21.3 million Instagram followers drooling. While the beauty knows how to get full glam for the red carpet, the latest shot she shared on Instagram features a more casual look.

In the snap, Bieber rocked a baggy, cropped white t-shirt that popped against her tan skin and showed off plenty of her toned abs. She paired the simple top with some black athletic shorts that had the waistband rolled to showcase more of her toned stomach. The short shorts also showcased plenty of her long, lean legs. She continued the athletic vibe in her accessories, adding a pair of white socks and black sneakers to finish off the look.

Though her ensemble was casual, Bieber’s hair and makeup were still flawless. The beauty’s blonde locks tumbled down in tousled waves, and she rocked polished makeup in neutral tones that accentuated her natural beauty. She sat on a bench with gold cushions and a mirror behind her, with her Louis Vuitton bag resting on the seat next to her. Her gorgeous wedding ring was also visible in the shot, as she braced her hands on her legs in a sizzling pose.

Bieber’s fans absolutely loved the selfie, and the post racked up over 818,000 likes within just 15 hours, including a like from pop star Normani.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the look and told her so in the comments section of the post.

“The cutest,” one fan said about the shot.

Another couldn’t handle her bellybutton piercing, which was visible due to the low-rise shorts and crop top.

“I’m literally repiercing my belly button after seeing this.”

“So gorgeous!!” another fan said.

Bieber is no stranger to flaunting her stunning physique for the camera. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty headed out with her husband, Justin Bieber. While he rocked a casual look that consisted of a white t-shirt and purple Los Angeles Lakers baseball cap, Hailey kept things sexy by rocking a sports bra and small zebra-patterned shorts that highlighted her toned legs.

Bieber hasn’t been sharing too many shots on Instagram that showcase her incredible physique lately, preferring to instead share pictures with a bit of a high-fashion vibe.

However, that doesn’t mean she never flaunts her curves.

On August 17, the beauty shared a series of photos in which she rocked a minuscule snakeskin bikini and posed with an adorable lemur. Her followers lost their minds over the smoking hot shot.