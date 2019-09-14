Watch Inter Milan Vs. Udinese Calcio Stream Live: Serie A Start Time, Preview, Inter Can Go Top Of Table

Inter Milan have a chance to take over the top spot on the Serie A table in the third game of the Antonio Conte era, when they face difficult Udinese Calcio.

Inter Milan have long been one of the giants of Serie A, winning 18 league titles — but none since 2010. But the Nerazzurri, under new manager Antonio Conte, look ready to challenge Conte’s former team, Juventus, and break Juve’s run of eight straight scudeto. A win over Udinese Calcio on Saturday, a team that entered the season expecting to battle relegation, would send Inter back to the top of the Serie A table, where they resided coming into the weekend prior to Juventus settling for a goalless draw at Fiorentina earlier in the day. But this time, Inter would take a two-point lead if they can take the win from Udinese in the match that will stream live from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A opening weekend finale on Saturday, pitting last season’s 4th-place finisher Inter Milan against surprising Udinese Calcio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, more popularly known to the world as the San Siro, in Milan, Italy, on Saturday, September 14.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Saturday, or 11:45 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 12:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Sunday morning, September 15.

Saturday’s match will be another version of the Inter-Juve rivalry, with Udinese managed by Igor Tudor, starting his first full season at the club after taking over in April and rescuing the “Little Zebras” from relegation, bringing them all the way to a respectable 12th place, mid-table finish.

Tudor and Conte were teammates at Juventus, as Sempre Inter notes, from 1998 to 2004, and won three league titles together.

The Croatian started the current campaign by guiding the Udine to a shocking 1-0 upset of AC Milan in the season’s opening match, and now will try to stick it to his former teammate by completing a Milan double. In their opener, Inter crushed newly promoted US Lecce, 4-0, as The Inquisitr reported.

Inter Coach Antonio Conte will face his former Juventus teammate Igor Tudor on Saturday. Enrico Locci / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free live online stream of the Inter Milan vs. Udinese Calcio Italian Serie A match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Nerazzurri vs. Le Zebrette matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will be the exclusive source for a livestream of the Serie A Round 1 finale.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. A comprehensive list of streaming links for those and other outlets around the globe that will carry the Inter Milan vs. Udinese Calcio match live is available by visiting LiveSoccer TV.