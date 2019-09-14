Taraji P. Henson Sizzles With Afro In Throwback Snap From A Decade Ago

Taraji P. Henson is a total chameleon when it comes to changing her hair. Over the years she’s been in the industry, she has rocked a wide variety of looks that always keep her fans guessing. She has worn her hair long and short, she has rocked slightly lighter shades and also stuck to jet black, she has kept her hair smooth and sleek and also embraced its natural texture. The beauty looks flawless no matter how she wears her hair, and she seems to enjoy playing around with the different possibilities.

In her latest Instagram update, Taraji stunned her 14.7 million Instagram followers with a throwback shot from her role in Tyler Perry’s movie I Can Do Bad All By Myself. The particular snap that she shared was actually a repost of a picture that makeup artist Carol Rasheed posted in honor of the film’s 10 year anniversary.

In the caption of her own post, Taraji lamented at how quickly time passed, and also shared the fact that she made major memories while working on the project. In the snap, the actress rocked a simple black dress and stood in front of a microphone singing her heart out with her hair in a voluminous afro.

While the afro was styled for the cameras, Taraji is no stranger to embracing her hair’s natural texture in real life. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Taraji attended the U.S. Open to support tennis superstar Serena Williams, and surprised fans with a lighter, natural hairstyle that looked absolutely stunning.

Taraji appears to have barely aged in the decade between when the photo was taken and now, and her followers absolutely loved the sizzling throwback snap. The post received over 146,000 likes within just 22 hours, including a like from R&B star Kelis.

Many of her followers shared their love for the project in the comment section as well.

“Still one of my favorite movies,” one fan said.

“Your hair is all I could watch throughout the entire movie,” another fan confessed.

“She’s so gorgeous with that Afro omg,” a third follower commented.

A fourth fan called Taraji “one of the best female actresses there is.”

Loading...

“What a movie that was,” a fifth user said.

Taraji is a queen when it comes to throwback snaps. On August 29, the beauty shared a picture from 1985 where she looked totally different than she does today. In the photo, she rocked a retro suede jacket and a totally ’80s hairstyle that had Instagram freaking out.