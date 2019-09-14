WWE Rumors: The WWE Contract Of A Huge Legend Is Over At The End Of This Year

If this legend ends up with AEW, it could be a huge move for the new promotion.

Once a superstar can no longer perform in the ring, WWE will often sign them to a “Legends Contract,” which is good for appearances and other such events. Ric Flair is a guy who has had some kind of deal or another with WWE for quite a long time, but there has been a bit of tension lately. Along with that, it seems as if the contract for the former multi-time champion may actually be coming to an end very soon.

While there are a lot of rumors flying around right now, much of it is adding up to something bigger.

On Friday, Chris Jericho announced that his second-ever “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea” Cruise was sold out. Ric Flair is actually scheduled to be a part of that sailing as a special guest, but WWE may not be alright with that since Jericho is now a full-time member of All Elite Wrestling.

That situation, along with some pending legal issues between WWE and Flair, could lead to tension continuing to build up between the two sides. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, it may not last long, though, as the Nature Boy’s contract is set to expire quite soon.

WWE

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, Flair may not even be under contract to WWE by the time of Jericho’s cruise in January.

“Who knows what Ric Flair’s relationship is going to be like in January next year? I think Ric’s contract with WWE is up at the end of the year, so…”

Meltzer did say that he could be wrong about this whole situation with Flair’s contract, and that is why it should be taken as rumor/speculation. Still, things aren’t going very well right now for Flair in WWE, and it could lead to no further talks of a contract extension of any kind.

For many years, Flair has used the nickname of “The Man,” and it always seemed as if that was simply something that was his. Earlier this year, Becky Lynch began using the nickname on television, and it has since brought about legal action and a trademark filing from Flair, as reported by The Inquisitr.

If the rumors are true and Ric Flair’s contract with WWE is up at the end of this year, there is nothing stopping him from going to AEW. That would easily bring a lot more attention to the new promotion, but again, these are all rumors as of this point.