Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend, Malika Haqq Drives Instagram Wild In Embellished White Bra

Social media frenzies aren’t just for the Kardashians. Best friend to Khloe Kardashian Malika Haqq has managed to start a frenzy of her own via her most recent Instagram update.

Malika’s photo didn’t come across as overly fancy. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians regular was photographed from the waist up against a simple white backdrop. Malika knew how to heat things up, though. The star rocked a super-sexy and embellished white bra that flaunted her ample assets, giving the snap a prevalent lingerie feel. The thin-strapped top fit Malika’s curves perfectly, with the star’s flat stomach also on display. There was a hint of a matching bottom visible in the photo, although the image very much seemed geared towards Malika’s upper half and her stunning face.

The reality star appeared beautifully made-up, with smooth-finish foundation, defined brows, and lined lips. Her long, dark, and slightly highlighted hair was worn down, with a center part keeping things simple. Of course, this girl comes with a sense of humor — and quite the vocabulary. Malika took to her caption to refer to things being heavy. Whether or not that was referring to life in general or something cheekier wasn’t clear. Nonetheless, Malika’s words exuded confidence, complete with the sass she is so adored for.

The snap seems to be driving fans wild.

“You’re so beautiful dear!” one fan wrote.

“Malika u are the best!!!! We love u” was another comment.

Plenty more positive words came in. In fact, it seems this update brought Malika’s fans out in full force. The star was praised for her beauty and fierce attitude, with her followers appearing to love every aspect of the update.

Malika is a celebrity in her own right, but she remains best associated with her BFF Khloe and her twin sister Khadijah. The love between Malika and Khloe is strong and fans of the hit E! reality show are likely aware of how much support Malika provided for Khloe during the cheating scandal with Khole’s ex Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods. Malika has also gushed over Khloe in the past on social media, E! News reports.

“You really don’t have to thank people for loving you so I’ll thank you for everything else… For being that morning text that shapes my day, reminding me that I’m on the right path, supporting every effort to follow my heart, blessing me with words of wisdom, encouraging my dreams (even the silly ones), laughing with me so I don’t take everything so serious and helping me see myself as beautiful as you see me both inside and out. I love you,” she wrote.

Malika and Khloe recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for appearing in a joint social media photo. Clearly, their love is stronger than ever.