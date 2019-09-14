WWE News: Former World Champion Says ‘Everybody Wants War’ Between AEW And WWE

This could be the return of the "Monday Night Wars," but on Wednesday.

Next week, WWE is moving NXT to network television by having it debut on the USA Network to begin its weekly run on Wednesday nights. At the beginning of October, All Elite Wrestling will begin airing its weekly television show and also on Wednesday nights. While this may not actually be AEW vs. WWE’s main roster, many feel as if it is the beginning of a new professional wrestling far and a former world champion knows that is what the fans want.

On September 18, 2019, NXT will begin on the USA Network with one hour airing on TV and the second on the WWE Network. On October 2, 2019, NXT will begin running its two-hour weekly show strictly on USA which essentially makes the yellow and black brand a part of the main roster.

As reported by The Inquisitr, a huge Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Killian Dain is already set for the debut episode next week.

October 2 happens to be the same evening that AEW will begin their weekly TV show on TNT, and it doesn’t yet have a name. There is obviously going to be some competition for ratings between NXT and AEW, but is it actually going to be the wrestling war that everyone is hoping it will be?

Back in the day, there were the “Monday Night Wars” between WWE and WCW which many hardcore wrestling fans have missed since the latter promotion folded. Many executives have dismissed the idea that a new war is coming and believe this is just how the business works.

Former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page believes differently and states that “war” is exactly what everyone wants.

Diamond Dallas Page was a huge part of WCW during the “Monday Night Wars” and ended up in WWE after the buyout took place. Since retiring from wrestling, he has made appearances, stayed involved, and even shown up in AEW as a coach or mentor for Cody Rhodes from time to time.

Page recently spoke with the Atlanta Journal Constitution on a number of topics, and he was asked about AEW getting its own television show. While discussing it, DDP revealed that everyone wants competition in professional wrestling and believes a new war is on the way.

“Hell yeah, everybody always wants war. We don’t want anybody to get killed, but they want war.”

Page went on to say that without competition in wrestling, “things (and) fans get dull.”

He has felt a new type of energy at the AEW events and says he hasn’t felt it that way since back during the days of the “Monday Night Wars.” Many wrestling promotions have tried to compete with WWE and failed or simply never hit that level, but a lot of people feel as if All Elite Wrestling can get over the hump. If Diamond Dallas Page is right, a new war in professional wrestling is on the way and that’s a good thing.