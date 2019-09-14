Jen Selter Sizzles In Tight White Crop Top And Tiny Neon Bikini Bottoms

Fitness model Jen Selter had her 12.8 million Instagram followers drooling with a tantalizing quadruple update she recently shared.

In the post, Selter was sitting on a lounge chair topped with an orange cushion poolside. She rocked a tight white long-sleeved crop top that hugged her toned figure, and showcased her chiselled abs to perfection. She paired the top with some neon bikini bottoms that stretched high over her hips, flaunting her notorious booty. Selter’s brunette locks were down in a sleek style and she accessorized with a silver watch and pair of aviator sunglasses.

In front of Selter sat a large tray packed with sushi, and she had chopsticks in one hand as she attempted to pick up a bite. The third snap in the series was a close-up of the platter packed with sushi, with Selter’s dangerous curves on full display.

In the fourth snap, Selter decided to keep things real by sharing a shot of herself chowing down on a piece of sushi. Her mouth was wide open as she enjoyed a bite, and her legs were slightly spread as she propped herself up on the lounge chair to indulge.

Selter revealed in the caption of the post that she would be heading to Tokyo soon, and wanted to improve her chopstick skills. She also tapped in to her followers to ask them about potential recommendations for any spots she absolutely needed to add to her list while in the foreign city.

Selter’s fans loved the fun update, and the post received over 124,000 likes within just 14 hours.

“Tokyo is AMAZING!” one fan excitedly commented.

One of her followers confessed that his love for sushi just might be a bit more than his love for Selter’s insane physique.

“Am I the only one who first zoomed in on the sushi? I mean I zoomed in on Jen later but still…”

“I’ll gladly teach you,” another fan with an expertise in chopsticks said.

Many of Selter’s fans filled the comments section with emoji in response to her picture.

Selter is no stranger to flaunting her physique in skimpy swimwear, as her page demonstrates. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell tantalized her fans in a see-through crop top and bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination.

Over the past few months, Selter has added quite a few stamps to her passport as she’s jetted off to Italy, Bali and more. While Tokyo may not be a beachy destination like many of her trips, Selter will likely find a way to flaunt her insane curves in a skimpy outfit during her time abroad.