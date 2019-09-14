Heidi Klum Shuts Down Instagram In Thigh-Skimming Neon Mini Dress & Matching Boots

Heidi Klum’s grip on social media is alive and well. The supermodel and Project Runway face might not come as a 20-something, but this 46-year-old has the body to rival starlets half her age. With a much younger man in her life and a fitness philosophy that keeps her looking great, Heidi seems a million miles off her actual 46 years. The blonde recently took to Instagram with a reminder of just how fierce she looks, although her post seemed more geared toward her four-legged friend than any figure-flaunting.

Heidi’s update came from indoors, with the model and media face seen sitting on a staircase. Heidi was veritably popping in a super eye-catching and neon yellow dress that showcased her figure at its best. The star had opted for an unusual number: while the short sleeves and simple neckline weren’t anything fancy, a frilly back layer to the thigh-skimming mini dress afforded a float-effect feel. Likewise attractive was the dress’ satin-effect finish. Heidi paired her dress with a matching pair of heeled ankle boots boasting metallic zips, with the footwear appearing to echo the dress’ hues perfectly.

Of course, given that the post was to celebrate an anniversary with her pet, Heidi was seen with her canine. The moment seemed to be giving the star immense pleasure, with Heidi seen delivering her beautiful smile.

It looks like the post has been more than noticed: it racked up over 119,000 likes in the space of 20 hours. The same time frame brought over 970 fans into the post’s comments section. Fan comments did mostly center around the adorable dog, but they likewise praised the model for her fierce style and killer legs.

Heidi now seems to come as one of those age-defying celebrities – fans can’t seem to get over how great Heidi looks, with interest in her health and fitness philosophies definitely manifesting. Heidi has opened up on how she keeps herself in tip-top shape, although her interview with Women’s Health Mag did mention her age.

“Your metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40. I always thought, ‘That’s not going to happen to me.’ But it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I’ve figured out what works for me,” she told the magazine.

Of course, Heidi’s headline-making these days tends to center around her love life, with her wedding to husband Tom Kaulitz making The Inquisitr‘s headlines earlier this year. Kaulitz is 30 years old.

