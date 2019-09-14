WWE News: Recently Retired Former Champion Returning For ‘SmackDown Live’ Debut On Fox

WWE is bringing in as many big guns as possible for its move to Fox.

It is no surprise to anyone that WWE is trying to blow the roof off the Staples Center on October 4, 2019, when SmackDown moves to FOX. They are bringing in numerous superstars, a lot of legends, and even Hollywood celebrities to get as much big-name promotion as possible for the big change. Now, it has been confirmed that a recently retired former champion is returning and will be a part of the huge transition.

The guest list for SmackDown’s move to FOX is one that keeps on growing as names such as Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Mark Henry, Sting, and many others are on it. On Friday, an announcement was made to confirm that former WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus will be there as well.

Stratus’ official website confirmed that the former champ will be back for the show, which is also the 20th anniversary of SmackDown. Stratus and WWE obviously believe that the blue brand will need some “Stratusfaction” for its big milestone episode.

In an interesting bit of trivia, it should also be noted that the new logo for the blue brand no longer calls it SmackDown Live. It appears as if WWE will indeed change the name to Friday Night SmackDown after it moves networks and nights.

Excited to be a part of #Smackdown to help usher in a new era on @FOXTV! https://t.co/FMf2trRgBz @WWE — Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) September 13, 2019

The chances of Stratus actually getting involved in much of anything for this appearance are very slim. She is likely only going to make an appearance on SmackDown, maybe interact with some members of the roster, and get a big pop from those in attendance.

Last month, Stratus faced off against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam and ended up losing that match, but it was a very big moment. As reported by The Inquisitr, it ended up being the “final match” for Stratus as she then officially retired from the ring.

Still, nothing’s ever really definite in the world of professional wrestling.

Stratus’ last interaction was with Flair, who was a heel at the time but has since transitioned into being more of a babyface. It wouldn’t make much sense for Stratus and Flair to meet again on SmackDown, but anything can happen.

The guest list for the 20th anniversary of SmackDown and its big move to FOX just keeps growing. Stratus may be the most recent name added to the list, but the additions likely haven’t stopped. Expect more announcements about celebrity and guest-star appearances as the premiere date gets closer.