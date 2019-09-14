Ellie Goulding Looks Smoking Hot In Minuscule Bikini On Honeymoon

British bombshell Ellie Goulding recently celebrated a huge milestone in her life, tying the knot with her partner Caspar Jopling. The stunner got married in her native Britain and rocked a gorgeous gown that was intricate and breathtaking.

Now that the nuptials are over, Goulding is off on her honeymoon. The blond beauty stunned fans by sharing a double Instagram update in a skimpy plaid bikini that showed off her sculpted physique, as The Inquisitr reported. The bikini highlighted her assets, and she kept things simple, adding only a few layered gold necklaces as accessories.

It seems that Goulding either didn’t pack very many bikinis on her getaway, or she decided she really loved her vibe in the photo she shared yesterday, as she surprised fans with another double Instagram update today — in the exact same outfit.

Goulding once again rocked the minuscule plaid string bikini that left little to the imagination, accessorized with a few gold necklaces. Her blond locks were pulled back in a low ponytail and seemed textured and slightly wavy, as if they had been soaked in salt water and left to air dry. Goulding’s gorgeous wedding rings were visible on her hand in the snaps and she had a huge smile on her face in the first photo. She sat at what appeared to be a concrete picnic table with a computer in front of her. The table was situated under a covered outdoor patio area, and stone steps leading to a walkway overlooking the ocean were visible behind her.

In the second snap in the double update, Goulding rocked the exact same pose, but swapped out her smile for a more serious expression. In her caption, she lamented that it was her last day in the tropical paradise she had been spending time in.

Goulding’s fans absolutely loved getting a closer look at the fitness fanatic’s sculpted body, and the post quickly racked up over 74,000 likes within just one hour. Her fans also showered her with compliments and well wishes in the comment section.

“Your’e so perfect Queen,” one fan said.

“Wedded bliss,” another remarked.

Loading...

“Hope you had an amazing time,” a third fan wrote.

A fourth follower wondered about Goulding’s definition of paradise and whether it extended to her new marital bliss.

“I thought paradise is when you and @casparjopling are together, or is it just my thought that you both create paradise when your together. Honestly enjoy your holiday! Love you both!”

Fans will have to follow Goulding on Instagram to get a few more peeks at what her life as a newlywed is like.