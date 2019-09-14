Yazmin Oukhellou Spreads Legs & Exposes Chest On Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex bombshell Yazmin Oukhellou sent her 502,000 Instagram followers into a frenzy on Friday.

Roughly 24 hours ago, the brunette reality TV star commanded attention by sharing a snapshot of herself rocking a crisp white jumpsuit as she oozed sex appeal and confidence.

The photo featured Yazmin with her legs spread wide with her left knee on the ground and her right elbow resting on her other knee. Her left hand adjusted her stylish eyewear as she looked off to the side with her luscious lips pursed just enough to flash a hint of her pearly white teeth.

Her spread eagle, toned legs weren’t her only asset on display in the racy snapshot. Yazmin’s jumpsuit featured a dangerously deep neckline that stopped just above the navel, putting the entirety of her cleavage on display.

With the sun beaming down on her gorgeous head, her light brown highlights were clearly visible.

Yazmin’s white ensemble was complimented by a sparkling white Range Rover that was parked just behind her.

The overload of white in the photo allowed Yazmin to show off her perfect caramel complexion for the camera as well.

As is typical with every steamy Instagram post Yazmin shares with her massive following, the photo was well-received. Her fans have showered it with more than 7,000 likes and just over 100 comments.

Her TOWIE co-star, Georgia Kousoulou, was among one of the first to shower the post with a little love in the form of a few fire emoji.

One of her followers jested that Yazmin was giving off serious “Elvis vibes.”

A second agreed: “Elvis eat ya heart out.”

“I’m all shook up,” a third chimed in, also feeling the Elvis Presley vibes.

Loading...

The breathtaking snap comes just 24 hours before Yazmin attracted even more of her followers’ attention by sharing what appeared to be a topless selfie.

Unfortunately for those hoping to get a look at the goods, the photo cut off just above the chest making it unclear if she was actually without a shirt or if she was rocking an off-the-shoulder, low-cut top.

As fans of the reality TV star know, Yazmin is a newly single woman after splitting with her longtime boyfriend James Lock. It was just a few weeks ago that The Inquisitr revealed the details surrounding the relationship’s end. Per the previous report, a source close to the couple revealed James was unfaithful to Yazmin and it devastated her, however, James insists that he was faithful to Yazmin the entire time they were together.