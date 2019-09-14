Yazmin Oukhellou Spreads Legs & Exposes Chest On Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex bombshell Yazmin Oukhellou sent her 502,000 followers into a frenzy on Friday.

Roughly 24 hours ago, the brunette reality TV star commanded attention by sharing a snapshot of herself rocking a crisp white pant suit as she oozed sex appeal and confidence.

The photo featured Yazmin with her legs spread wide with one knee on the ground and one elbow resting on her other knee. Her other hand adjusted her stylish eye wear as she looked off to the side with her luscious lips pursed just enough to flash a hint of her pearly white teeth.

Her spread eagle toned legs weren’t her only asset on display in the racy snapshot. Yazmin’s pant suit featured a dangerously deep neckline stopping at just above the navel that put the entirety of her cleavage on display while exposing a generous amount of side boob.

With the sun beaming down on her gorgeous head, her light brown highlights were clearly visible.

Oukhellou’s white ensemble was nicely complemented by the sparkling white Range Rover parked just behind her.

The overload of white in the photo allowed Yazmin to show off her perfect caramel complexion for the camera as well.

As is typical with every steamy Instagram post Yazmin shares with her massive following, the photo was well-received. Her fans have showered it with more than 7,000 likes and just over 100 comments.

Her TOWIE co-star, Georgia Kousoulou, was among one of the first to shower the post with a little love in the form of a few fire emojis.

One of her followers jested that Yazmin was giving on serious “Elvis vibes.”

A second agreed: “Elvis eat ya heart out.”

“I’m all shook up,” a third chimed in also feeling the Elvis Presley vibes.

The breathtaking snap comes just 24 hours before Yazmin attracted even more attention of her followers by sharing what appeared to be a topless selfie.

Unfortunately for those hoping to get a look at the goods, the photo cut off just above the chest making it unclear if she was actually without a shirt or if she was rocking an off-the-shoulder, low-cut top.

As fans of the reality TV personality star know, Yazmin is a newly single woman after splitting with her longtime boyfriend James Lock. It was just a few weeks ago that The Inquisitr revealed the details surrounding why the relationship came to an end. Per the previous report, a source close to the couple revealed James was unfaithful to Yazmin and it devastated her. On the other side of the conflict, James insists that he was faithful to Yaz during the entirety of their relationship.