Kim Kardashian Stuns In White Tank Top In Wyoming Instagram Post With Chicago & Saint

The family photo was notably missing several Kardashian West family members, including her husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian West had fans gushing over an Instagram post Saturday morning that showed the social media savvy mom enjoying a trip to the United States’ mountain region in Wyoming.

Kardashian West’s look was rather subdued for the often over-the-top reality star. In the snap, she donned a pair of loose pants in what appeared to be a lilac shade of purple, a pair of light-colored sneakers and a tight, white tank top. Kanye West’s wife wore her classic black locks in a tight ponytail and looked fondly at her two children.

The reality-star-turned-political-activist can be seen in the photo holding on to a lead rope that is also a shade of purple — very similar to the color of Kardashian West’s pants.

Fans on Instagram couldn’t get enough of the family photo, which was notably missing her husband, her first-born daughter, North West, and her youngest son Psalm West, who was born in May this year.

Kardashian West’s two middle children — 1-year-old son Chicago and 3-year-old daughter Saint — are seen in the photo sitting in the saddle of a white and black horse. Saint has her arms wrapped around Chicago in an apparent act of sibling love. The snap, which Kardashian West captioned as “Wyoming” with a horse and mountain emoji, seems to have been taken on a grassy plain area. A close examination of the pic reveals a mountain range far off in background.

Some Instagram users took to the comment section to quote “Old Town Road,” a song by rapper Lil Nas X featuring Young Thug and Billy Ray Cyrus. The track, which broke records when it spent 17 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 this year, talks about riding horses.

Other commenters seemed to love seeing Kardashian West in action as a parent.

“You’re such a good mom Kim,” one fan commented with two heart emoji and a crying emoji.

Still other Instagram users were obsessed with how adorable the kids looked in the photo.

“Absolutely just the sweetest picture,” a fan commented.

While the 38-year-old celebrity, who announced earlier this year plans to become a lawyer through a California program that allows residents to take the state bar exam so long as they complete an apprenticeship at a law firm, had reason to be happy in her Wyoming vacation, she recently revealed some darker times.

According to a previous article from The Inquisitr, the reality star faced depressive thoughts when she recently tested positive for Lupus antibodies in a health scare that is currently playing out in the new season of her longtime reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which airs on E!