Ireland Baldwin Roasts Dad Alec Over Infamous Voicemail In Which He Called Her A ‘Thoughtless Little Pig’

Ireland Baldwin is getting the last laugh when it comes to the infamous voicemail message her dad, Alec Baldwin, left for her more than a decade ago. The 23-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger poked fun at the viral message during the upcoming Comedy Central roast for her dad, Page Six reports.

Fans of the famous family may recall that during his custody battle with ex-wife Basinger, Alec referred to his then 11-year-old daughter Ireland as a “rude, thoughtless, little pig” in a voicemail message that was later leaked to TMZ. The daddy-daughter duo was estranged for years afterward.

In a preview for the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, which you can see below, Ireland joked about the famous voicemail and the estrangement that followed as she reintroduced herself to her father.

“Dad, I’m Ireland. I almost didn’t even know about [the roast], because I haven’t checked my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years.”

The model also joked that she barely knows Alec, saying she knows him as “that guy from like, half of my birthday parties?”

And in the ultimate jab, she noted that her other parent is a bigger star.

“It’s not easy to be the daughter of an iconic movie star. But I’m not here to talk about my mom and her Oscar.”

Alec Baldwin publicly apologized for the voicemail that nearly destroyed his relationship with his daughter. Saturday Night Live’s Donald Trump impersonator even wrote a book, Promise to Ourselves: A Journey Through Fatherhood and Divorce, about his fatherhood struggles after his divorce from Basinger.

An adult Ireland Baldwin later addressed the upsetting incident and revealed that she and her father had reconciled.

“The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally,” Ireland later said, according to Fox News. “I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again … until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo. I couldn’t show him where I got the first one.”

In recent years, Ireland has made a habit of getting under her dad’s skin. The model is known for her risqué Instagram photos, and she recently told her dad to lighten up about it, as The Inquisitr recently reported.

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin airs Sunday, September 15 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central. In addition to Ireland, Alec Baldwin will be roasted by celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner, Ken Jeong, Robert De Niro, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross and more.