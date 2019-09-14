Porn Producers BangBros Bid On Naming Rights For Sports Center, Miami Heat Could Soon Play At Bang Bros Center

'Monday Night Raw coming to you live from The Bang Bros Center has a ring to it,' said a tweet from the company.

A company that produces adult entertainment has bid on the naming rights to the Miami, Florida sports facility currently known as the American Airlines Arena. The team that plays there, the Miami Heat, could soon be playing their home games at Bang Bros Center, CNET reports.

Ever since it opened 20 years ago, the NBA team’s home’s naming rights have been owned by American Airlines. However, the airline has recently announced that it’s ending its sponsorship deal. As is usually the case in these situations, the building’s management has opened up the bidding process for the naming rights, looking for a buyer willing to pay a hefty sum to bestow their name on the building.

As it turns out, another Miami-based business, just down the road from the arena, is willing to cut a check: porn producers Bang Bros has submitted a $10 million bid for the rights to have their name on the building for the next 10 years.

As The Blast reported in 2018, the Bang Bros company (or “BangBros,” depending on the report) owns a network of approximately 43 porn websites, as well as the rights to Hustler magazine, its 2,000 trademarks and copyrights, 50 licensing agreements, over 1,200 film titles including the 1979 cult classic Caligula and its copyright and remake rights, as well as a handful of websites formerly owned by the Hustler brand.

In a tweet that appears to have since been deleted, one of the company’s executives wrote that the concept of a sports arena bearing the name of a porn site has a certain appeal.

…to which one Twitter user noted the possibility of some other events taking place at the newly-named venue.

“Disney on Ice at the Bang Bros Center.”

The company has put up a website, bangbroscenter.com, touting the potential benefits of their bid, including promoting the facility and its NBA team on the multitude of porn websites the company owns. The website is surprisingly earnest and serious.

“Miami is known for many things-South Beach, beautiful women, and sports teams like the professional NBA team the Miami Heat. Miami is also known for BangBros. So it makes sense to pair up winning programs like the Miami Heat and BangBros for a sponsorship opportunity, naming the home arena they play in,” the company says.

Unfortunately for the company, their $10 million bid is likely going to be too low for what the stadium’s owners are asking for. Last year, the management group handling the bidding process said that it was hoping for at least $6 million per year for the naming rights, considerably more than the million per year BangBros is offering.

If Bang Bros does get the naming rights to the arena, it would hardly be the facility with the weirdest name. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an English city crowdsourced the name of its new skateboarding park, and the name the internet came up with was “Skatey McSkateFace.”