Human Rubber Band Maria Khoreva Blows Instagram’s Mind In Flexibility Video Wearing Tiny Shorts

Maria Khoreva is blowing Instagram’s mind. The Russian ballerina has been racking up followers at an astounding rate — while building up a significant fanbase in the ballet world tends to take quite some years, this teenager seems to be outshining some of the world’s best-known ballerinas in terms of followers on social media. The Vaganova Academy graduate and Mariinsky Theatre dancer has 327,000 Instagram followers, and a recent update seems to have driven them absolutely wild.
Maria’s video showed her in the studio. The Nike ambassador was appropriately clad for her training session, with fans seeing the brunette rocking a plum-colored leotard paired with flesh-colored and footless stockings, with a tiny pair of black shorts on top of them. Fans of Maria will know that a leotard finish is her standard for training, although many photos on the star’s feed show her stage moments with a full tutu getup.
The footage was one more reminder of Maria’s ultra-flexible and human rubber band status. The ballerina was seen balancing on one leg as she delivered a développé to the side, with one to the front also seen. Maria’s hyper-extended legs, ultra-arched feet, and rock-hard muscles were all on show, although fans were likely paying attention to the sheer flexibility.
#TheStruggleIsReal series ???? Ugh how I desperately need to push myself to get back in our “theatre shape”! ????Strangely enough I feel the rehearsals with my coach when I have the opportunity to improve my dancing in general – they require from me to be more collected and in shape than the actual performances! ????????♀️ Probably because muscle memory plays a crucial role in performing the role you already danced and what you remember guides you through. On the contrary, when you start rehearsing something new in order to learn it right your body has to be ready for it 100% ???????? For me the hardest thing to maintain is my turnout hence the exercises in these videos are pretty much turnout-based ???????? P.S. guys I’m kind of in a need of a good TV show rn anyone got Netflix recommendations? ???? Hope you’re having a gorgeous day loves ???? #mariakhoreva
Maria’s caption was lengthy — the ballerina is known for airing her thoughts on life as well as her motivational streak via her captions. The dancer also asked for some television streaming recommendations from her followers. While many fans did oblige — various shows were recommended — responses also saw fans quite simply lose their minds over Maria’s staggering physical abilities. Comments were left about the remarkable turnout Maria complained about in her caption, as well as her athleticism, which was also acknowledged by fans.
Loved my vacation this year… ☀️ My goal was to make it inspirational. And it was! Truly inspirational and fulfilling with the soul energy! ???? Thank you so so so much the amazing family @tansagturk @elena_sagturk for making us feel so much at home at your beautiful beautiful house! It was the loveliest time!! ???? Going home back to work tomorrow – the closest performance is on the 31st of August and the 1st of September – DonQ Pas de Deux with the wonderful @julianmackay in Barcelona, Spain at @ibstage ???????????????? So lots of work to do already! Hope you guys are doing great and feeling excited for the new ‘back to school/college/university/work’ season, not a lot of time’s left before it let’s admit ???????? It’s already almost time for something new and that’s how I like to perceive the ending of vacation – it’s like New Year but better because we have our chances to start over yet again with the new goals, new ideas and thoughts, with the new power! Right? ???? Have an awesome day dear friends!! ❤️
Maria’s posts almost always include a full update on what she’s doing, how she’s feeling, and what she wants to achieve. Vacation posts from the dancer are popular, although fans seem most gripped by Maria’s studio posts. An Instagram update made towards the end of last month saw the dancer deliver her much-loved stream of consciousness.
Today @darianvolkova sent me a link to all the pictures from our recent photoshoot and I have to say how much of a professional she is! On some pictures I didn't expect myself to turn so different from my usual self! ???????????? But to the serious topic: do you ever feel like you forget stuff? Im asking because it's my usual state of mind. I'm always afraid of forgetting all the small and big things I’ve to do. I'm afraid of leaving my phone at any place, I'm afraid of forgetting to answer a text, I'm afraid of not remembering the yesterday's corrections on my variation, I'm afraid of forgetting what's important in my life and what's not, what I’m aiming for. ???? And you know what's funny about it? I keep forgetting all of this anyway! ???????? So probably I should stop being nervous about it and start doing something to make it better? ???????? Any advices? ???? I’m sure you guys are not as forgetful as me! And I wish you to have lots of fun this Friday! ???? Love you all lots! #mariakhoreva
“New season at the Mariinsky will not let us be floppy – it’ll slap us with work honey! So this girl is determined to be ready this time, let’s see how it goes, right? P.S. motivating myself with an agitating-speech-like caption is everything for me right now. Sending hugs to you guys and I wish you not to be alone today because it’s the most terrible feeling when you’ve no one to share your emotions and thoughts with…”
Maria first made The Inquisitr‘s headlines earlier this year, with the report documenting just how highly she is regarded by other famous dancers.
