‘Miss Bikini Model’ 2019 Dare Taylor Slays In Stars & Stripes Two-Piece

Dare Taylor — or the reigning “Miss Bikini Model” 2019, as many of her fans know her — is slaying on Instagram yet again in another hot swimwear look.

On Friday night, Dare took to social media to share a brand new bikini photo, and her fans couldn’t handle it. Taylor is seen rocking a strapless black bikini top, which flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms for all to see.

The model added a pair of skimpy little bottoms, which boasted an American flag print, showing off her patriotic side while putting her flat tummy, toned abs, lean legs, and curvy hips on full display. Dare also rocked a blue bandanna tied around her head, which also sported white stars to bring the bikini look together.

Taylor had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell behind her back as she posed on a lounge chair wearing a pair of nude heels.

Dare also wore a full face of makeup for the sultry shot, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, long lashes, and a dark berry color on her lips.

Back in 2013, Taylor, who also goes by Dare Van Waes, was crowned Miss Teen Minnesota at the age of 18. Hometown Source reported that at the time, Dare was surprised to win the pageant, but that she competed hard in order to earn the crown.

“Being yourself is most important. I believe that you can do anything as long as you keep a positive attitude and are devoted to it,” she told the publication after her big win.

Since that time, Dare has branched out into modeling and was crowned “Miss Bikini Model” 2019 at the Miss Bikini USA pageant earlier this year.

In addition to basically living in a bikini on Instagram, Taylor also loves to do cosplay and dress as her favorite characters, such as Moana, Wonder Woman, Princess Leia, and Rapunzel.

“Yes, I am a full-time model, and trying to become a full time actress. But I have so many other aspirations it’s hard to define myself, I guess. I just really have a love of the creative side of cosplay, it’s my idea and concept for a costume,” she previously told Vocal of her future goals.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Dare Taylor is growing in popularity online with nearly 100,000 Instagram followers who love her bikini content.