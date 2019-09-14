Bikini Bombshell Hilde Osland Sets Instagram On Fire In Crochet Two-Piece

Hilde Osland is back on the ‘Gram. The Norwegian-Australian bombshell boasts an army of followers awaiting updates that showcase this model’s killer physique, although a fit body with feminine curves is only the half of it for Hilde. This beauty has a cherub-like quality by virtue of her angelic features, blonde hair, and blue eyes, with the signature girly stamp on her updates making her stand out from the crowd.

Hilde updated her account earlier today with a photo-heavy post that gave fans plenty to look at. The model hadn’t opted for swimwear, but her look was still flaunting that incredible figure. The photos showed Hilde outdoors near the ocean, amid greenery and sand dunes. A helpful geo-tag from the model placed her in Perth, Western Australia.

As to the look, this one seemed to tick boxes for just about everything. Hilde was seen flaunting her curves in a white crochet two-piece set comprised of a crop top paired with super-tiny booty shorts. Featuring a unique woven pattern, this sporty and sensual number afforded a delicate feel, but Hilde’s pert booty popping out of the shorts upped the ante. While the first snap showed the model shot in semi-profile as she gazed out to sea, the second got straight to reminding fans why this blonde’s behind is the best in the business.

Hilde was also seen delivering her beautiful smile, plus those luscious long locks that fans still can’t seem to get over.

Today’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 7,600 likes in under half an hour. The same time frame brought over 210 fans into the post’s comments section.

While this model’s bikini or lingerie updates might attract a largely male audience, Hilde is an Instagram face whose fanbase seems to include plenty of women – unsurprising, considering this model’s flawless beauty, on-point makeup, and killer style. Such fans showed up in today’s comments, with some users expressing interest in where Hilde’s outfit came from. Of course, given that the model acts as an influencer, she mentioned Hot Miami Styles was behind the ensemble, so fans knew where to grab the merch.

Hilde recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for a lingerie update, with the report documenting the sheer speed with which this model’s updates can rack up likes: over 20,000 in the space of an hour were logged.

Hilde has 1.4 million Instagram followers, including fellow Aussie swimwear face Tarsha Whitmore. Fans wishing to see what Hilde rocks next should give her Instagram a follow.