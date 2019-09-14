Shay Mitchell Goes Braless To Show Off ‘Pregnancy Perks’

Shay Mitchell revealed that being pregnant has naturally enhanced her chest, but she's struggling with an embarrassing issue.

Shay Mitchell left her Instagram followers drooling with her latest maternity photo. However, while the mom-to-be and her fans are impressed with what pregnancy has done for her chest, Shay admits that it comes with a less-than-sexy side effect.

On Thursday, Shay took to Instagram to show off her new supersized cleavage. In her sexy snapshot, the 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars star is wearing a beige overcoat with nothing underneath it, including a bra, so most of her chest is on full display. She’s wearing her dark hair down, and she’s rocking natural shades of makeup, including nude lipstick for her plump pout. According to Shay, being pregnant has made both her breasts and her lips quite a bit bigger.

“Thankful for the pregnancy perks of enhanced chest and lips,” she captioned her steamy snapshot.

This isn’t the first time Shay has showed off her pregnant body in a revealing social media photo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed completely nude for an artistic, zebra-inspired photo shoot earlier this month. However, while Shay does an incredible job of making pregnancy look pretty, she confessed that getting knocked up doesn’t just boost the size of certain body parts; it also has a far less desirable effect on a certain bodily function.

“However, I could do without the peeing following a cough, laugh or sneeze…” Shay wrote, punctuating her lighthearted complaint with a giggling emoji.

Most of Shay’s Instagram followers ignored her confession about her awkward and embarrassing peeing problem, choosing instead to focus on how stunning she looks in her photo.

“Is it too hot in here or is it just you,” wrote one fan.

“Ugh. How can she still look this beautiful this Prego [sic]??!” another commented.

She also earned the admiration of a few famous followers, with WWE star Lana remarking that she looks “absolutely gorgeous.”

As reported by People, Shay and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Matte Babel, are expecting their daughter to make her big debut early next month. The couple have already picked out a name for their little girl, but they haven’t revealed it yet.

Shay, whose latest acting project is the upcoming Hulu series Dollface, is looking forward to becoming a mom, but the actress and entrepreneur is adamant that she’s not going to let motherhood get in the way of the multiple careers that she loves. In fact, she doesn’t plan on taking any maternity leave.

“My entire team knows that there’s no maternity leave for me,” she said. “I do a lot of my work on my phone and I have another company that I run. I love what I do, so for me it doesn’t feel like work.”