Canadian Stunner Danielle Knudson Shows Off Cleavage & Ripped Abs In Glam Cheetah Prints

Danielle Knudson put on a very provocative and sophisticated display in her latest Instagram post. Known for her daring fashion looks, the Canadian lingerie model showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a fabulous animal-print pant suit by popular fashion brand Just Drew, and left fans drooling over her hotness.

Shared to her Instagram page on Friday, the new photo showed the sizzling model flaunting her insane body as she posed for what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes shot at a fashion event. Dressed to impress, Danielle showed some serious skin in the chic ensemble, going for a sexy-yet-elegant look that certainly got her noticed.

Made up of a slightly oversized blazer and trendy, straight-cut trousers, the stylish pant suit boasted a glamorous black-and-gold color scheme that beautifully complimented Danielle’s fair complexion and golden locks. But perhaps the most arresting detail of her stunning look was the eye-catching animal print that adorned the fashionable ensemble. Both the blazer and the form-fitting trousers were covered in countless cheetah spots, which glimmered in an eye-popping shade of metallic gold as they caught the light, calling even further attention to Danielle’s flawless physique.

To add even more spice to her already remarkable look, the Canadian stunner paired the suit with a racy bralette-style crop top in a matching black color and wore the blazer draped over her shoulders to show off the skimpy piece. She added height to her statuesque, Amazonian frame with a pair of delicate strappy heels, which tied her elegant look together, mirroring the dark palette of her ensemble.

Danielle looked nothing short of spectacular in the stylish outfit. Snapped in front of a stack of white shelves, ones stocked with fashionable merchandise, the ravishing Guess girl struck a classy pose as she showed off the splendid attire. Her elegant posture emphasized the flattering cut of the eye-catching pant suit, which, in turn, highlighted her trim, toned physique.

While the look was certainly a sophisticated one, Danielle gave off a very seductive vibe, flashing her deep cleavage in the plunging crop top. Likewise, her incredibly taut waistline was also on display, as were her chiseled abs.

The blond bombshell paired her hot look with a smoldering attitude. Staring directly into the camera with a bold look in her eyes and a coquettish smile, she parted her sculpted legs as she posed with one hand in her pocket and the other softly grazing her thigh.

According to the caption of her post, Danielle wore the head-turning pant suit at New York Fashion Week. Although her hectic work schedule only allowed her to attend one night of the week-long fashion event — Danielle has been busy shooting her film debut, as she recently announced on Instagram — it seems that she certainly made it count, as the gorgeous model put together a fabulous look for her one evening out.

As expected, her fans went crazy over her glamorous look, as shown by the flurry of compliments amassed under the revealing shot.

“Damn,” wrote one person, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Beautiful baby love it,” read a second message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of fire emoji.

“Love of my life (soundtrack Queen),” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Fantastic!” was a fourth reply, followed by an assortment of flattering emoji.

The new photo comes just a few days after Danielle set Instagram ablaze with a risque lingerie shot, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.