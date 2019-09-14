‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Tatiana Mityushina Nearly Spills Out Of Her Pink Bikini At The Beach

Russian bombshell Tatiana Mityushina seems not to have gotten the message that summer was over, as the blonde beauty posted a bikini picture of herself while doing “gymnastics” at the beach — and nearly spilling out of her tiny pink top in the process.

In 2016, Tatiana was chosen to pose for the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. Since then, she has also worked with companies such as Victoria’s Secret and Intimissimi. She has also dabbled in Hollywood and had a minor role in the movie Don Jon with Scarlett Johansson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

In addition, she has become a social media sensation, with over 409,000 followers on Instagram, with fans loving the sweet and sultry updates from the stunner.

In her most recent picture, the blonde beauty wore a sporty Barbie-pink bikini. The top is a classic triangle cut that shows off her ample cleavage. The bottom features a criss-cross design, leading to side straps that sit high on the waist to emphasize her hourglass figure.

Tatiana posed in a position that she cheekily called “gymnastics” in her caption, doing a side plank. The position allows her washboard abs to be on full display. However, it also means that she veered dangerously close to spilling out of her top.

Moreover, the colors in the picture are beautiful, with the pink of the bikini playing against both the blue of the ocean and Tatiana’s stunning eyes. Meanwhile, her wavy blonde hair is swept up in the beachside breeze.

The picture quickly earned over 15,000 likes and around 220 comments within just hours.

“You’re perfect,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“In love,” added social media model Cindy Prado.

“OMG!! You are a true goddess!!” concluded a third, adding several heart-eye emoji to emphasize his point.

The side plank pose is not an easy feat, and it is clear that Tatiana is in fantastic shape. In another picture posted earlier this summer, she showed off legs that proved to be just as toned as her arms and torso.

In the picture, Tanya wears the highest of thong-cut bottoms that expose nearly all of her perky posterior. Completing the look was a white t-shirt, which she tied at the waist to give a cropped effect. The white of both the top and bikini bottoms emphasizes the Russian bombshell’s beautiful golden tan, and the stunner’s blonde locks wave in the summer sunlight.

Fans went wild over the update, and it soon earned over 38,000 likes and nearly 340 comments.

“So hot,” commented social media personality Danielle Lombard, adding a couple of fire emoji.

Fellow Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock might have taken note of the outfit, as she recently wore a similar ensemble, as covered by The Inquisitr.