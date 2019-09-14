‘Maxim’ Model Olga Safari Sets Instagram On Fire In A Cheeky Panties Pic

Maxim model Olga Safari may be known for her beauty, but her brains certainly aren’t far behind. The brunette bombshell consistently posts witty captions that add some spice to her sultry snapshots.

In a cheeky — both literally and figuratively — new post, the Los Angeles transplant facetiously writes that she is “so cute” while flaunting her perky posterior. Fans unsurprisingly went wild over both her humor and her figure.

The buxom brunette has been steadily building up her following on Instagram after working for a year as a briefcase model on the revamped Deal Or No Deal. She currently boasts 271,000 followers.

In her latest picture, Olga wore an oversized white hoodie with the word “notorious” running down her arm in rainbow letters. The hoodie stops at her lower back, exposing a very revealing pair of panties. The black undies feature a teeny cheeky cut, leaving almost all of her curvy derriere on display for her fans.

Olga posed for the photo standing with her back to camera, looking back over her shoulder while placing her hands right at her upper thighs. Her long brunette locks are styled naturally, falling past her shoulders. Her makeup is simple, with a peachy eyeshadow and nude lip.

The picture quickly earned over 34,000 likes and more than 415 comments within 12 hours.

“So hot right now,” gushed fellow social media star Hana Giraldo.

“No kidding. [You’re] the definition of beauty,” echoed another.

“You’re a queen,” concluded a third.

The brunette beauty seemed to be a fan of the oversized hoodie and panties look, since she wore an extremely similar ensemble in a post made just the day before. In that post, Olga sits on a plush rug, taking a selfie in the mirror. Her top consists of an oversized gray hoodie from the Air Jordan line. Due to her arm holding her iPhone, the hoodie is pushed up her torso, making it seem almost cropped as it gives a full view of her midriff.

Her black panties are sheer, and the sides are high-waisted to show off her enviable curves.

The post won over 29,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments.

“Lemme be the hoodie,” a fan joked.

“Gorgeous as always, Olga,” wrote a second, adding a black heart emoji.

“You look good in anything at this point,” added a third, with a red heart.

For those who miss seeing Olga’s fantastic cleavage, fear not. As covered by The Inquisitr, the Maxim model recently posted a picture where she flashed some major underboob while wearing a crop top.