Busty Model Kindly Myers Rocks Instagram In Camo Bikini

Kindly Myers has quickly become a fan favorite on Instagram. The model boasts over 1.7 million followers, many of whom can’t get enough of her bikini-clad posts.

Over the weekend, Myers, who has dubbed herself a “professional smokeshow,” took to her Instagram story to share a brand new update, and she didn’t disappoint as she donned a skimpy little bikini top.

In the sexy snapshot, Kindly is seen laying on a flat surface as she sports a camo bikini top so small it almost doesn’t fit her. The model added a pair of small earrings and two dainty gold chains around her neck to accessorize the beach look.

Myers wore her long, blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail and styled in loose curls that fell behind her head in the snap. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, and dark eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Kindly posed for the selfie with her hand up to her face and her finger pulling at her lips. She also lounged on a red and white stripped piece of cloth, and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Of course Myers’ camo bikini means more to her than it would many other Instagram models. Kindly once wore camouflage proudly in the United States Army, where she served as a logistical specialist. After leaving the Army, she went on to serve four years in the National Guard to do her part for the country before diving into the life of a buxom bikini babe.

Heightline previously reported that Myers didn’t always want to be a model, or even a soldier. When she was young she loved the game of basketball and dreamed of playing day in and day out at the University of Kentucky for the lady Wildcats. However, she abandoned the dream as a teenager and set off to the Army after graduating high school.

The Kentucky native later packed her bags and moved to a bigger city, where she could explore her modeling talent. She has since been seen in publications such as Playboy and Maxim.

However, The Inquisitr reports that Kindly Myers poses in more than just bikinis. She also shares shots of herself sporting lingerie and in skimpy little outfits. At times she even goes nude for her sultry photos, which push the boundaries of Instagram on a regular basis.