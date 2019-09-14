Busty Model Kindly Myers Rocks Instagram In Camo Bikini

Kindly Myers has quickly become a fan favorite on Instagram. The model boasts over 1.7 million followers, many of whom can’t get enough of her bikini-clad posts.

Over the weekend, Kindly, who has dubbed herself a “professional smokeshow,” took to her Instagram story to share a brand new update, and she didn’t disappoint as she donned a skimpy little bikini top.

In the sexy snapshot, Kindly is seen laying on a flat surface as she sports a camo bikini top so small it almost doesn’t fit her. The model added a pair of small earrings and two dainty gold chains around her neck to accessorize the beach look.

Kindly wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail and styled in loose curls that fell behind her head in the snap. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, and dark eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Kindly posed for the selfie with her hand up to her face and her finger pulling at her lips. She also lounged on a red and white stripped piece of cloth, and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Of course Kindly’s camo bikini means more to her than it would many other Instagram models. Kindly once wore camouflage proudly in the United States Army, where she served as a logistical specialist. After leaving the Army, she went on to serve four years in the National Guard to do her part for the country before diving into the life of a buxom bikini babe.

Heightline previously reported that Kindly didn’t always want to be a model, or even a soldier. When she was young she loved basketball and dreamed of playing for the lady Wildcats at the University of Kentucky. However, she abandoned any notion she had of playing for a collegiate team when she was a teenager and instead set off to the Army after graduating high school.

Loading...

The Kentucky native later packed her bags and moved to a bigger city, where she could explore her modeling talent. She has since been seen in publications such as Playboy and Maxim, where she learned to pose in more than just bikinis.

According to The Inquisitr, Kindly shares shots of herself sporting lingerie and in skimpy little outfits on her Instagram. At times she even goes nude for her sultry photos, which push the boundaries of the social media site.