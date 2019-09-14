Christina Aguilera’s Top-Secret ‘Addams Family’ Song, ‘Haunted Heart,’ Is Leaked Online

The Grammy-winning superstar belted out a preview performance of the upcoming movie song and a sneaky fan recorded it.

Christina Aguilera’s secret movie song has already been leaked online, just days after it was announced that the Grammy Award-winning singer would be a performer on the soundtrack of the upcoming TheAddams Family animated movie. The Blast reports rogue fans who were treated to a preview performance of the Halloween song secretly recorded and posted it for all to hear.

Aguilera performed her Addams Family song, “Haunted Heart,” at the taping of Freeform’s “31 Nights of Fans Fest” at Hollywood Forever Cemetery earlier this week. The star was the main attraction at the taping, which ties into the upcoming Freeform special, 31 Nights of Halloween Bash. Security was tight as she performed her song ahead of its official release.

The Blast notes that attendees of the bash had to sign waivers agreeing not to record Aguilera’s performance. Members of the event’s production crew reportedly even walked around in the crowd to make sure no one was filming. But the top-secret performance was captured on a cell phone and the user posted the clip YouTube. In the video, Aguilera is seen wearing a black fur coat as she belts out the Halloween-themed song.

Fans posted to the comments section to marvel at the singer’s tone and rasp.

“I don’t know how… but even in a Halloween song, Christina manages to take us back to church,” wrote one fan.

Aguilera is currently on a break from her X Tour, which resumes in November, just after The Addams Family release. As reported by The Inquisitr, the star has made headlines for her jaw-dropping stage outfits.

Earlier this week, Billboard reported MGM’s announcement that Aguilera will join fellow “global superstars” Snoop Dogg, Migos, Rock Mafia, and Karol G on The Addams Family soundtrack. On Friday, the first new song from the film, a track featuring Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop titled “My Family,” was released.

In addition to the superstar voices featured on the soundtrack, The Addams Family movie will feature the voice talents of stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Bette Midler.

Aguilera recently revealed that she is in discussions about lending her voice to the upcoming live adaptation of Disney’s Mulan after performing the hit song “Reflection” in the original 1998 animated film.

“I don’t know much about the project, but things are going back and forth,” Aguilera told Haute Living. “I’m discussing being part of it.”

The Addams Family will be released in theaters nationwide on Oct. 11.