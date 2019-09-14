Sofia Vergara, 47, Flashes The Flesh In Boho Chic Dress While Out In Los Angeles

Sofia Vergara became the talk of Instagram earlier this week after sharing a mind-blowing throwback bikini photo from the 1990s. The following day, the 47-year-old stunner proved she looks just as ravishing now as she did 20 years ago after stepping out in a skin-baring sundress that oozed summertime chic.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sofia sent her Instagram followers into a meltdown on Thursday. The Modern Family star posted a collage of jaw-dropping seaside photos that showed her rocking a tiny blue-and-white string bikini while soaking up the sun in Miami Beach, Florida.

The gorgeous Latina kept to the same color scheme as she chose her outfit for a casual outing in Los Angeles on Friday. Photos published today by the Daily Mail showed Sofia looking fabulous in an off-the-shoulder boho chic dress that sported a very similar light-blue gingham print.

Boasting a delicate, bohemian-style design, one complete with billowy sleeves and a scalloped hem, the midi-length frock draped down Sofia’s bared shoulders, teasing her envy-inducing hourglass figure underneath the flowing fabric. While the chic summer look strayed away from the curve-hugging, cleavage-flaunting style that Sofia is typically seen parading around, the Colombian-born beauty defied her age in the fashionable sundress, showing that she hasn’t changed much since her bikini modeling days.

Sofia put on a very youthful display in the boho chic dress, which featured a lively checkered pattern that added dynamism to her age-defying look. The stunning actress accessorized with a trendy beige purse and added height to her voluptuous frame with a pair of sophisticated nude wedge heels, which featured transparent straps. She topped off her look with oversized ombre sunglasses in a fashionable caramel tone, one that perfectly mirrored the color of her long, luscious locks.

But the pièce de résistance of her summer-chic outfit was the delicate floral embroidery that embellished her breezy sundress. Large white flowers adorned the front of the dress, as well as the long, puffy sleeves and the scalloped hem. The elegant embroidery beautifully complemented the checkered print of the dress, adding a charming bohemian feel to Sofia’s striking summer look.

Snapped in Beverly Hills, the dark-haired beauty oozed carefree summer vibes as she traipsed through the busy streets in the eye-caching, shoulder-baring sundress. In classic Sofia Vergara fashion, the Hot Pursuit actress managed to look both elegant and seductive in her stylish attire, flashing the flesh in a tasteful display that certainly proved less is more.

In keeping with the casual-chic theme, she wore her gorgeous mane with a mid-part, letting her tresses flow freely down her back and over her shoulders. Not wanting to let anything take away the attention from her head-turning dress, Sofia left her generous decolletage unadorned. However, she added glitz to her attire with a couple of shiny gold bracelets and a pair of sparkling rings on her fingers.

Fans who want to see more of the stunning actress can follow Sofia on Instagram.