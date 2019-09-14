Meghan Markle Might Soon Start Blogging Again, According To This Clue

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made it no secret that the two are modern royals who want to bend the protocols of yore. With that in mind, many are wondering if the duchess could return to blogging after her business manager filed to retain the trademark of her former blog, The Tig.

According to The Sun, Meghan’s business manager, Andrew Meyer, recently filed documents in the United States under a company called Frim Fram to keep rights to the name for a minimum of the next three years.

“It’s fascinating Meghan’s business manager has ensured she keeps The Tig for a few more years at least,” a royal insider claimed.

“Of course it’s understandable she wouldn’t want an entrepreneur using the name without her involvement,” the source added.

“But given her desire to be a different type of royal — pushing her own causes using digital and social media — it’s not out of the question she’d think The Tig could play an important role.”

A spokeswoman for the duchess has hit back at the claims.

“The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the duchess or affiliated with her,” the spokesperson said.

However, what is raising eyebrows is not so much that The Tig has been trademarked, but that Frim Fram also trademarked another name: Tigtots. The title had not previously been used by Meghan Markle, and many have hypothesized that it had been a potential venture for Meghan in the mommy-blogging sphere.

It also gives rise to the whispers that Meghan had claimed that she wanted to “break the internet” with her guest editorship of Vogue UK.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Harry and Meghan have suffered a series of public relations blunders over the past few months. It has gotten so bad that it has been dubbed their “summer of hell.”

Should Meghan blog again, it would again open her to criticism that she is too “Hollywood” for the job, a jibe she has already dealt with on numerous occasions — like when she passed on President Donald Trump’s State Dinner in the United Kingdom, citing her maternity leave, only to attend The Lion King premiere a few weeks later.

Niklas Halle'n / Getty Images

Meghan started The Tig in 2014 and called it a “a hub for the discerning palate.” On the website, she wrote about food, travel, and entertaining. It was a huge passion project for the former Suits actress.

She shut it down in the spring 2017, just months before she and Prince Harry got engaged.