Britney Spears Shares Throwback Bikini Photo To Celebrate Sons’ Birthdays

Britney's sharing an old snap of herself in a bikini as she celebrates the birthdays of her two teenage sons.

Britney Spears took to Instagram this week to share a throwback bikini snap in celebration of her sons’ birthdays. The stunning star headed to the social media site on September 13 to post the old photo of herself and her two boys during a visit to the beach as she rocked a black two-piece.

Britney didn’t reveal in the caption exactly when the photo – which appeared to be a candid paparazzi shot – was taken, though Sean Preston and Jayden James only appeared to be a few years old as they walked along the sand with their mom.

The star showed off her seriously toned body in the dark bikini look, which she paired with a beige baseball cap, a pair of sunglasses, and a long necklace around her neck.

Spears shared a sweet birthday message for her two boys – who she shares with former husband Kevin Federline – in the caption of the throwback upload. In the message, she told her 22.7 million followers on the social media site that she couldn’t believe how much they’d grown up since the beach snap was taken several years ago and added while speaking directly to her kids that she “loves you guys very very much.”

Notably, Sean is set to turn 14-years-old on September 14, while Jayden became a teenager as he celebrated his big 13th birthday on September 12.

The birthday message and throwback bikini snap for Sean and Jayden comes at a very turbulent time for Britney, particularly when it comes to her family life.

The star – who The Inquisitr reported shared snaps of herself and her boys during a trip to Disneyland in August – recently lost some custody of her sons recently after previously splitting time with her boys with Kevin 50/50.

It was reported by People that the arrangement had been changed to give Federline more time with the boys, with him now taking 90 percent custody.

The report came amid claims that Spears’ dad Jamie Spears allegedly got into an altercation with Sean that got so dramatic that shook him and broke down a door to get to the teenager. The incident is said to have been so heated that Federline filed a police report against his former father-in-law while both Britney’s sons were granted a restraining order to keep Jamie away.

Shortly after, a source claimed to People that Britney’s dad had “decided to temporarily step down” as her conservator due to health issues.

However, Spears doesn’t seem to be letting her turbulent family life get her down – at least if her social media feed is anything to go by.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Make Me” singer has been proudly showing off her bikini body across social media recently.

Proving that it’s not just in the throwback snap that she looks phenomenal in a bikini, the singer recently flaunted her curves in a skimpy bright yellow two-piece while soaking up the sun and enjoying some downtime in Maui, Hawaii.