WWE Superstar Lana Drives Instagram Wild In Black Bodysuit And Skintight Pants

Although she and her husband, Rusev, may be on an extended break from WWE action at the moment, Lana has been more than busy on social media living up to her in-ring nickname of “The Ravishing Russian” – well, at least the “ravishing” part, that is.

On Friday, Lana took to her Instagram to share a set of three photos that were taken by a sidewalk in New York City while she rocked a skintight all-black ensemble that did nothing but favors for her amazing physique. The first and third photo showcased her figure in full view, as the SmackDown Live wrestler paired her bodysuit with what looked to be an even tighter pair of latex pants, highlighting her dangerous curves in both snaps.

The second photo in the set was cut off right above Lana’s knees, but it still allowed for a good look at the WWE superstar’s flawless figure. In this image, Lana was snapped as she appeared to be crossing the street while looking straight at the camera. The 34-year-old had a coy, flirtatious look on her face, with her smile adding to the coquettish vibes of the photo.

In the caption, Lana asked her followers whether they vote her look as a thumbs-up or thumbs-down. Based on the interactions to the update alone, it looks like Instagram has mostly gone with the former, as the set of photos has received over 44,000 likes and 500 comments in the 15 hours since it was posted.

“This is 100000000% A LOOK,” said one user, trailing their comment with three black heart emoji.

Another user observed that Lana was rocking a “Matrix look,” seemingly referring to Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity character from the popular movie franchise.

A third follower dropped an even more old-school pop culture reference, remarking that Lana looks like the “modern day version of Sandy from grease.”

While Lana has certainly been titillating her 3.3 million followers with sexy photos like the ones she shared on Friday, the question of when she and her husband will be returning to WWE television remains unanswered at the moment. As reported by The Inquisitr, Rusev called out wrestling journalist Brad Shepard on Twitter last month, noticing that he had provided conflicting updates on whether he and Lana will be re-signing with WWE.

Rumors have suggested that Rusev and Lana’s WWE contracts are due to expire at some point this year, but should they be wished the best in their future endeavors as they leave the company, there’s no doubt that Lana will remain as popular as ever with her loyal fans on social media.