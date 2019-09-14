Tisha Campbell-Martin Speaks Out About New Role On ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’

Tisha Campbell-Martin is coming to The Bold and the Beautiful. The award-winning actress will be playing a role on CBS’ long-running soap opera and she recently took to Instagram to tell her fans about her new gig.

“This genre ain’t no JOKE! I’ve never done a soap opera before and they work HARD on this set, you hear me? Every one of them BOLD, BEAUTIFUL and are SWEETHEARTS to work with!”

Doctor Davis Is In The House

The veteran actress is no stranger to the small screen, but this is her first role on a sudser. According to Tisha, actors work hard in this particular genre. She also enjoyed working with her co-stars.

Tisha will guest star on The Bold and the Beautiful, per Bossip. She will be stepping into the role of Dr. Davis. The 50-year-old’s debut appearance will be on October 4.

Fans Weigh In

Fans were thrilled to hear that they will be seeing more of Tisha and flooded her social media pages. Tisha has a following of 1.6 million fans who support the talented triple-threat star in everything that he does. However, some followers felt that the soap opera genre was beneath the actress which necessitated others defending her decision to act on the show.

“It takes talent to act on a soap opera and she is talented so it’s a perfect fit for her right now for as long as she chooses. Can’t believe it’s an issue with so many people. Some of those actors have been on for yearsssssss and they are doing very well.” “I love Bold!! I watch it everyday!!!”

Possible Storylines On The Bold And The Beautiful

Although there is no official word on Dr. Davis’ part in the soap opera, there are several interesting possibilities for a new doctor on the scene. The Bold and the Beautiful has had its fair share of medical dramas over the past year and it seems to be pulling in more viewers.

One possible storyline could involve Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). It is possible that his fall could have been more serious than the doctors initially thought it would be. However, there is no indication that Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) will be returning for his role as of yet.

A more likely scenario involves Katie Logan (Heather Tom). The Inquisitr reports that Katie will have a huge health scare during the week of September 16 and she will be rushed to the hospital. Since Katie has a history of heart problems, it seems likely that Dr. Davis could be a cardiologist.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.